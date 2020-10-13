Northland news in brief: Northlander's scenic images on display; and league games for Niuean Language Week

Denis Orme's scenic images are on display at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

Scenic NZ in focus

The current exhibition at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri features New Zealand landscape photos by Paihia's Denis Orme. The show runs until November 30 and can be viewed from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday or during events. Orme is a St John volunteer and a Turner Centre board member. He has had a business career in the US, Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Singapore and Samoa, and taught photography in Hawaii. The limited-edition prints are available for purchase with proceeds going to the Turner Centre.

Language the spark

To celebrate Niuean Language Week, Northland's Pasifika community is hosting the Auckland Niue Rugby League teams to play against Northland Pasifika Invitational teams on Sunday. Two matches - junior and senior - will take place on Sunday at Hora Hora Rugby Club starting at 11am. The games are to promote Pasifika Rugby League in Northland and to celebrate Niuean Language Week, which runs from Sunday to October 24.

Tuke to speak at AGM

Conservation group Guardians of the Bay of Islands is holdings its AGM at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell on November 1 with America's Cup sailor, Olympic gold medal winner and Live Ocean founder Blair Tuke as the guest speaker. The meeting will start at 2pm; RSVP to info@projectislandsong.co.nz.

Woman suffers minor injuries

A woman was trapped in a van after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri yesterday. The accident occurred outside Redwoods Garden Centre about 1.30pm. Volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade cut off the door to free her. She was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital with minor injuries.

New writing award

Budding Northland authors have a new award to submit their work to. The New Zealand Society of Authors has launched the competition, the Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize, for new writing with a "unique and original vision". Applications close on January 31. Go to authors.org.nz for more info.

One new Covid-19 case

There was one new case of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday - a person who arrived from the United States on October 8. The person tested positive to routine day three testing in managed isolation in Christchurch. They are now in quarantine. The country's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1516. There were seven additional recovered cases reported yesterday, meaning that NZ's total number of active cases is 39 – all imported cases.