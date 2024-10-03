Northlanders are being called on to volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this October.

Northlanders are being encouraged to sign up as a volunteer for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this October. Volunteer collectors are needed on October 18 and 19 to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is urging all women to be ‘breast aware’ – that means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts, regularly touching and looking for any changes, and getting changes checked by a GP as soon as possible. For women aged 45-69, free mammograms are available through BreastScreen Aotearoa every two years. To sign up for a two-hour collection shift for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, visit pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz

Gig class

A free workshop explaining how to run a successful music gig will feature words of wisdom from one of New Zealand’s celebrated musicians - Jon Toogood from Shihad. Held as part of Toogood’s solo tour, the Gig Starters workshop is an initiative from the New Zealand Music Commission to inspire and upskill new gig promoters. Held at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on October 11, the hui will also include up-and-coming musician Jazmine Mary. Go to tinyurl.com/3mcc8udf to register.

Push for centre

The Northland developer of a proposed service centre at Ruakākā for south-bound motorists is appealing Whangārei District Council’s refusal of resource consent. Independent commissioners for the council refused the application in August because of its impact on road safety. Simon Tan from Ruakākā Developments is now appealing the decision, saying safety concerns can be addressed with wire barriers on SH1 to prevent u-turns and a possible roundabout on SH15.