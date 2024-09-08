Bay of Islands luxury retreat The Landing, on Purerua Peninsula, is the only Northland finalist in this year’s NZ Tourism Awards.

Northland will get two new police officers from the latest wing to graduate from the police college. Wing 377, which has Dame Miranda Harcourt, as its patron, graduated this week with 60 new officers ready to hit the beat. The new constables will start their first day of duty in their police districts on September 15, with two coming to Northland.

Tourism award finalist

There is one Northland finalist in Tourism Industry Aotearoa’s New Zealand Tourism Awards 2024. The awards showcase and celebrate the best of New Zealand tourism’s individual and business successes and Bay of Islands luxury retreat The Landing is one of four finalists in the NZME Visitor Experience Award category. The 47 finalists were drawn from more than 120 entrants and include Kiwi businesses operating at a global scale to a personal offering by a single guide, providing a special experience of people, places and environment.

Blood service heads north

The NZ Blood Service will be in the Far North next week taking donations of the life-saving fluid. Donations can be made at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on September 9 from 1pm to 6pm and from noon to 6pm the following day. It will be at Te Ahu, in Kaitāia, from noon to 6pm on September 11 then from 8.30am to 2.30pm on September 12. The service’s next stop is the Kaikohe War Memorial from 8.30am to 12.30pm on September 13.