NorthChamber CEO resigns
NorthChamber chief executive Darryn Fisher has resigned from his role and will step down on October 4. During his year as head of the business organisation, Fisher had contributed significantly to the success of NorthChamber, including increasing membership and building partnerships, and had overseen numerous initiatives to support Northland businesses, the organisation said. Fisher will temporarily stay on with the board of directors to complete key strategic projects.
Power of poetry
Northlanders can celebrate the power of poetry during this year’s Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day on August 23. It includes nationwide events, with poetry written on buses, pavements and displayed on projected screens. In Northland, Kahui Ako’s Be Published event gives children the chance to craft their own poetry and see it transformed into a book. Visitwww.nzbookawards.nz/national-poetry-day for details.
Soul Food needs freezer