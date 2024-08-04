Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: NorthChamber CEO resigns, national Poetry Day

nzme
2 mins to read
NorthChamber chief executive Darryn Fisher has resigned from his role and will step down on October 4.

NorthChamber chief executive Darryn Fisher has resigned from his role and will step down on October 4.

NorthChamber CEO resigns

NorthChamber chief executive Darryn Fisher has resigned from his role and will step down on October 4. During his year as head of the business organisation, Fisher had contributed significantly to the success of NorthChamber, including increasing membership and building partnerships, and had overseen numerous initiatives to support Northland businesses, the organisation said. Fisher will temporarily stay on with the board of directors to complete key strategic projects.

Power of poetry

Northlanders can celebrate the power of poetry during this year’s Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day on August 23. It includes nationwide events, with poetry written on buses, pavements and displayed on projected screens. In Northland, Kahui Ako’s Be Published event gives children the chance to craft their own poetry and see it transformed into a book. Visitwww.nzbookawards.nz/national-poetry-day for details.

Soul Food needs freezer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Soul Food, an organisation that gives meals to the homeless and in need every Monday in Whangārei is in search of a new freezer. This is their 11th year in operation, and they require an upgrade. They are fundraising via Givealittle. Search “Soul Food” on the website and click “donate”.

Fuel study

A study of New Zealand’s fuel security will soon get underway, according to Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones. The study will look at New Zealand’s fuel demand forecast, mapping potential disruptions to the supply chain and providing advice about reopening Marsden Point refinery. It will be done by NZ advisory company Envisory, with support from international company Castalia. The study is a National-NZ First coalition priority, and findings will be used to develop a fuel security plan. An interim report investigating the reopening of Marsden Point refinery is due before the end of 2024.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Biz awards

Entries close soon for the 2024 Northland Business Excellence Awards. Organised by NorthChamber, the awards offer local businesses, big and small, an opportunity to measure, recognise and honour business excellence. Businesses need to get their entry submissions in by August 12, for the event on November 1. Go to northlandbusinessawards.co.nz for details.

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate