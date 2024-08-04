Soul Food, an organisation that gives meals to the homeless and in need every Monday in Whangārei is in search of a new freezer. This is their 11th year in operation, and they require an upgrade. They are fundraising via Givealittle. Search “Soul Food” on the website and click “donate”.

Fuel study

A study of New Zealand’s fuel security will soon get underway, according to Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones. The study will look at New Zealand’s fuel demand forecast, mapping potential disruptions to the supply chain and providing advice about reopening Marsden Point refinery. It will be done by NZ advisory company Envisory, with support from international company Castalia. The study is a National-NZ First coalition priority, and findings will be used to develop a fuel security plan. An interim report investigating the reopening of Marsden Point refinery is due before the end of 2024.

Biz awards

Entries close soon for the 2024 Northland Business Excellence Awards. Organised by NorthChamber, the awards offer local businesses, big and small, an opportunity to measure, recognise and honour business excellence. Businesses need to get their entry submissions in by August 12, for the event on November 1. Go to northlandbusinessawards.co.nz for details.