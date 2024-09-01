Whangārei A&P Society president Evan Smeath (left) awards a special Medal of Excellence to local Hikurangi businessman Shayn Rouse.

Local businessman awarded

Whangārei A&P Society, host of the annual A&P Show, presented a special Medal of Excellence to local Hikurangi businessman Shayn Rouse at its recent Annual General Meeting. Rouse founded Rouse Motorcycles Ltd in 1993 in Hikurangi, and the business has continued to grow steadily over the years. Rouse said he supports the show as he had fond childhood memories of A&P shows and he wants to see that carry on for other local families. President Evan Smeath said it was fitting to present the award to someone “who has been supporting Whangārei A&P Show for more than 20 years”.

Warm spring expected

The experts are predicting that spring in Northland will be warmer than normal, with Niwa releasing its climate summary for the September to November period. Niwa said spring temperatures are most likely to be above average in the north and east of the North Island and east of the South Island, as the effect of a minor sudden stratospheric warming event in July-August is expected to contribute to lower than normal air pressure south of the country during September. In Northland, Niwa said, temperatures are most likely to be above average - a 55% chance - while rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal (a 45% chance). Regular fronts are expected to impact southern parts of the region during September, although a trend toward high pressure in mid-to-late spring could see rainfall turn less frequent. Soil moisture levels are most likely to be near normal (45% chance) while river flows are equally likely to be near normal or below normal (40% chance each).

Firearms incident investigated