Northland news in brief: Niwa says warm spring expected in Northland, local businessman awarded

3 mins to read
Whangārei A&P Society president Evan Smeath (left) awards a special Medal of Excellence to local Hikurangi businessman Shayn Rouse.

Local businessman awarded

Whangārei A&P Society, host of the annual A&P Show, presented a special Medal of Excellence to local Hikurangi businessman Shayn Rouse at its recent Annual General Meeting. Rouse founded Rouse Motorcycles Ltd in 1993 in Hikurangi, and the business has continued to grow steadily over the years. Rouse said he supports the show as he had fond childhood memories of A&P shows and he wants to see that carry on for other local families. President Evan Smeath said it was fitting to present the award to someone “who has been supporting Whangārei A&P Show for more than 20 years”.

Warm spring expected

The experts are predicting that spring in Northland will be warmer than normal, with Niwa releasing its climate summary for the September to November period. Niwa said spring temperatures are most likely to be above average in the north and east of the North Island and east of the South Island, as the effect of a minor sudden stratospheric warming event in July-August is expected to contribute to lower than normal air pressure south of the country during September. In Northland, Niwa said, temperatures are most likely to be above average - a 55% chance - while rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal (a 45% chance). Regular fronts are expected to impact southern parts of the region during September, although a trend toward high pressure in mid-to-late spring could see rainfall turn less frequent. Soil moisture levels are most likely to be near normal (45% chance) while river flows are equally likely to be near normal or below normal (40% chance each).

Firearms incident investigated

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident in Te Kamo on Thursday evening. Around 9.40pm they received a report of gunshots heard at a Colenso St address. After attending they found a firearm had been discharged outside the property and a vehicle had sustained some damage. No one was injured in the incident. There was a police presence in the area throughout Friday as they continued to make enquiries. Anyone with further information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting event number P059801059. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Research to boost tara iti conservation

The Department of Conservation is thrilled to announce the start of several vital research projects aimed at closing key knowledge gaps in tara iti (New Zealand fairy tern) conservation. Tara iti is New Zealand’s rarest breeding bird with fewer than 35 adult birds remaining. The research will concentrate on identifying optimal captive-rearing methods, mitigating climate change impacts, and enhancing genetic health.

New approach

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Police Minister Mark Mitchell have welcomed the announcement by Health NZ and NZ Police on their transition to a stronger mental health-led response for those requiring crisis mental health support. Health NZ and NZ Police have announced that from November agencies will streamline the handover process for voluntary mental health assessments in emergency departments. Higher thresholds will also begin for police attendance at mental health facilities and when assisting with transportation requests. This is the first stage of a transition toward a stronger mental health-led response for those in distress.


