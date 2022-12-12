Northland news in brief: New shade sail for Paparoa; and sand dune death decision reserved

The colourful new shade sails at Paparoa Village Green

New shades for Paparoa

Paparoa Village Green users can now picnic and play under brightly-coloured shade sails thanks to a collaborative effort between the Paparoa community and Kaipara District Council. New eye-catching shade sails for the picnic table area were jointly bought by the community and council, and existing shade sails over the playground have been cleaned and refreshed by council contractors. Pete Hames, chairman of community group Progressive Paparoa, says the new shade sails are the first of a series of upgrades designed and led by the community to make the Village Green an even better experience for users.

Sand dune death decision reserved

A judge has reserved his decision on the trial of a Far North tourism company laid under health and safety legislation after a Korean man died sandboarding at Te Paki Stream in the Far North in 2019. Sand Safaris 2014 Limited was on trial in the Kaitaia District Court before Judge Philip Rzepecky last week on a charge laid by Worksafe New Zealand. The charge comes after South Korean tourist Jin Chang Oh, 68, died when he was allegedly hit by a tour bus while sandboarding at Te Paki dunes on February 4, 2019. His death was witnessed by a large group of people, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. The family had been planning to return to South Korea in the following days. Judge Rzepecky has reserved his decision, giving lawyers for both sides time to make further submissions before Christmas. The verdict will likely be delivered in February.

Police acknowledge year since Herekino homicide

Northland police have acknowledged that more than a year has passed since Dave Davan, from Herekino, was fatally poisoned. The 67-year-old died in Auckland Hospital on December 9 last year after falling ill in November. His death was initially treated as unexplained but further inquiries established he had been poisoned with paraquat - a restricted weedkiller - prior to his death. Police launched a homicide investigation into Davan’s suspected poisoning in March this year. A police spokesperson said their investigation team was making good progress and that their focus remained holding the person or persons responsible for Davan’s death to account. Police were confident this would be achieved but for operational reasons were unable to disclose specific details. The spokesperson said police continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police via 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, and quote file number 211114/9270. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

SH1 repairs

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 will need to plan ahead for further overnight closures through Dome Valley. A full road closure, between 8pm and 5am, will take place overnight today. SH1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth with a detour in place between Woodcocks Rd, West Coast Rd, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Rd. Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use SH16.



