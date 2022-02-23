Onno Mulder, currently chief executive at Southern Institute of Technology, has been appointed chief operating officer of Northpower Contracting.

Northpower has appointed Onno Mulder as chief operating officer of Northpower Contracting, responsible for the leadership and operational oversight of the company's contracting business. Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod said: "Onno's insights and approach make him an exceptional fit for Northpower. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand our contracting business to meet the needs of our customers." Mulder is chief executive at Southern Institute of Technology and will be joining Northpower in mid-May. He brings deep construction and executive leadership experience, including 15 years as chief executive of Citycare. He holds a Master of Engineering in Construction Management and is a fellow of Engineering New Zealand and the New Zealand Institute of Management.

Male mental health on agenda

A male mental health discussion evening is taking place in Whangārei this weekend. The "Soften Up Bro" Panel Talk will have three guest speakers - Phoenix Ruka, Allan Tipene and Conor O'Sullivan - and is designed to flip the narrative and attitude around male expression of emotion. It will be held at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre on February 26 at 6pm. The event is for men only and is R18, a vaccine pass is required. Free tickets are available on Eventfinda.

Board of trustees nominations sought

A Whangārei-based organisation that has served the Northland community for 40 years is calling for nominations to its board of trustees. Whangārei Rape Crisis (WRC) will hold its AGM next Wednesday. WRC has helped thousands of Northland women over four decades; in the past year seeing 241 clients, representing a number that is growing year on year. The help provided includes counselling clients who have experienced recent or historical sexual abuse, a 24-hour crisis response, and support through the legal and justice systems where applicable. Among changes WRC has undergone in recent years, is moving from a collective to a board structure, employing a manager and a team of qualified social workers and support staff, strengthening networks with other agencies and extending the former female-only services to men and youths. WRC receives funding from several agencies, the major contracts being with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The board of trustees is currently working at a minimum number and the organisation is also recruiting a new manager. The AGM is at 5.30pm on March 2 at WRC's premises, level 1/125 Cameron Street, Whangārei.

Court appearance over firearm incident

A man arrested after a serious incident involving a firearm in Tikipunga on Monday, has made a brief appearance in Whangārei District Court. George Mahanga, 42, faces charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawfully presenting it. Judge Gene Tomlinson further remanded him in custody without a plea to appear again on March 2. Police were called to the incident in Heretaunga St, Tikipunga, just after 1pm on Monday by reports a man had pointed a firearm at a second male. Whangārei Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Marty Ruth said the man then left the scene in his car. However, police received reports of the same vehicle driving in a dangerous manner away from the scene, Ruth said. Officers were able to track the offender to a nearby address where he was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

Clarification

A story in the Northern Advocate on Tuesday ('Change the speed limit or we will' businesses tell NZTA) should have said the stretch of Awanui Straight SH1 from North Rd up to Whangatane Dr near Collards Tavern, not Wireless Rd up to Whangatane Dr which was stated in the print version of the story.