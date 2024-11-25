Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Native fish helped past Ruakākā weir with new rock ramp installation

nzme
2 mins to read
Kaitaiao, from left, Elliott Brown and Manaia Tuhoro of Te Pou Taiao o Patuharakeke with Dave West (DOC) and Jen Mander (NRC) identifying fish species during the recent survey. Photo / NRC

Kaitaiao, from left, Elliott Brown and Manaia Tuhoro of Te Pou Taiao o Patuharakeke with Dave West (DOC) and Jen Mander (NRC) identifying fish species during the recent survey. Photo / NRC

Migratory native fish are being helped to navigate their way past a Ruakākā weir used for a public water supply. The weir in Flyger Rd was identified by Niwa and the Northland Regional Council as a barrier to migratory fish. A full-width rock ramp is being installed to help fish through and hopefully boost upstream populations.

Christmas tree to shine

Kerikeri’s free Christmas Variety Show is on December 7 at 6pm at the Kerikeri Domain. Lights on the 8m Christmas tree will be switched on at 8.45pm.

Drunken antics on the road?

Two people who appeared to be drunk caused traffic disruptions in separate incidents. A man reportedly walked in the middle of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns on Sunday afternoon, while seemingly intoxicated. Further north on Monday, a woman was seen lying in the middle of the highway in Kaitāia. Police said both people moved before officers arrived. No one was injured.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Murder charge laid

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed 61-year-old Tikipunga man, John Reuben on April 29. The man is due to appear in court today. Reuben, also known as Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, died after the fire, reportedly started in a car, spread to his Thomas St home in Tikipunga shortly before 3am.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Barnadoes birthday time

Barnados celebrated its 30th year providing essential services to the Whangārei community on November 15. The milestone marks three decades of supporting tamariki and whanāu dealing with issues such as family harm, poverty, job loss, parental stress and wellbeing. A variety of programmes have also been provided during that time including women’s and children’s safety programmes, parenting programmes such as Incredible Years Autism, and social work support to address multiple needs of families. On the 30th birthday bash,

Information sought

Police are appealing for information to find 70-year-old Kenneth Warren. Warren was last seen on November 20 walking from his Oromahoe home on Old Bay Rd, towards Kaikohe. He is described as tall and of a medium build, and was wearing glasses, fawn-coloured trousers and black crocs when he went missing. Anyone with information should contact police on 111 and reference file number: 241123/0231.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate