Kaitaiao, from left, Elliott Brown and Manaia Tuhoro of Te Pou Taiao o Patuharakeke with Dave West (DOC) and Jen Mander (NRC) identifying fish species during the recent survey. Photo / NRC

Migratory native fish are being helped to navigate their way past a Ruakākā weir used for a public water supply. The weir in Flyger Rd was identified by Niwa and the Northland Regional Council as a barrier to migratory fish. A full-width rock ramp is being installed to help fish through and hopefully boost upstream populations.

Christmas tree to shine

Kerikeri’s free Christmas Variety Show is on December 7 at 6pm at the Kerikeri Domain. Lights on the 8m Christmas tree will be switched on at 8.45pm.

Drunken antics on the road?

Two people who appeared to be drunk caused traffic disruptions in separate incidents. A man reportedly walked in the middle of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns on Sunday afternoon, while seemingly intoxicated. Further north on Monday, a woman was seen lying in the middle of the highway in Kaitāia. Police said both people moved before officers arrived. No one was injured.