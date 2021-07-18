Northland news in brief: More Lotto luck; and musicians up for Silver Scroll awards

Northland's recent run of Lotto luck has continued with a Second Division winner sold in the region for Saturday's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

A ticket sold in Northland has won its holders more than $24,000.

The ticket, sold at Pak N Save Kaitaia, was among 12 nationally that each won $24,631 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

Silver scroll shortlist

Northland musicians are on the shortlist in the country's top songwriting awards - the APRA Silver Scrolls.

All Your Ships Have Sailed, written and performed by Northland's Troy Kingi; Turangawaewae, written by Stephen Harmer, Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi, Tenei Kesha (10A), performed by Tipene, Troy Kingi, and Maisey Rika and Tangaroa, written and performed by Henry de Jong, Lewis de Jong, Ethan Trembath and Niel de Jong, of Waipū's Alien Weaponry are all on the shortlist.

The winners will be announced at Spark Arena on October 14.

Celebrating tourism

Three Northland tourism operators are finalists in the 2021 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards. The awards, which are in their second year, celebrate outstanding tourism operators throughout New Zealand, and this year, the awards are particularly meaningful given the challenges faced by the tourism industry.

Dive! Tutukaka, Carino Wildlife Cruises and New Zealand Diving are the three Northland finalists and winners will be announced on July 28, in Christchurch.

Two-car crash

A serious two-car crash closed the main road leading to the Tutuakaka Coast.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on Ngunguru Rd, just east of Kaiatea Rd, yesterday afternoon. A police spokesperson said two cars collided with each other at 3.20pm. Two people were reported to be in serious condition at edition time yesterday.

The road was completely blocked and diversions were be put in place.

Jazz Society concert

The next Northern Jazz Society concert on August 1 features Trudy Lile, flute/vocals; Alex Ward, piano; Nick Taylor, bass and Lenny Church, drums. The concert is at Flames Hotel, Onerahi from 2-4.30 pm, admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Doctors' stopwork meeting

Senior hospital doctors and dentists who are members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists will hold a series of stopwork meetings next month, including in Northland, to discuss their stalled employment contract negotiations.

Stopworks will be held at every DHB starting on August 2. ASMS has been in talks with DHBs since February to negotiate a new multi-employer collective agreement or MECA, but the DHBs' offers have not been acceptable to the members.

Controlled purchase operation

A Northland DHB media release regarding the latest controlled purchase operation unfortunately included an error. It said a Whangārei liquor store's licence has been suspended after it was caught selling booze to an under-aged volunteer during an operation for a second time. Although the store failed a second time, the DHB said it is a first for the licensee given ownership of the premises had changed late last year.