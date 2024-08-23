Advertisement
Northland news in brief: More jet fuel storage, new care home for Whangārei

nzme
3 mins to read
The team at new care home, Bupa Tōtara Gardens in Whangārei.

More jet fuel storage

Channel Infrastructure is working with Z Energy to significantly increase jet fuel storage at Marsden Point, boosting resilience for New Zealand’s aviation. The storage will more than double Z’s private storage at the former refinery, providing enough fuel for around 10,000 flights between Auckland and Wellington. The jet fuel is sent directly to Wiri through the Marsden Point to Auckland Pipeline. The storage project is expected to be finished by early 2027.

North middling

Infometrics’ latest monitoring of regional economies shows Northland is middle of the road, with regional employment increasing just 0.3% in the last year. It has done better than seven of the 16 regions, which saw a decline in employment. Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen said the economic crunch is deepening across the country, but there are some positives with diary prices improving, beef prices up and horticulture exports performing strongly. Lower interest rates throughout the next year will start to reignite economic sentiment to a degree, he said.

New care home

A new purpose-built care home has opened in Whangārei, providing 56 care beds. The $16 million Bupa facility, called Bupa Tōtara Gardens, aims to provide a high standard of care, with 45 new team members. The care home sits alongside Bupa’s existing retirement village on Wairau Drive, and already has 24 residents. Bupa’s next plan is to open 14 new serviced apartments, providing domestic support like daily meal services and weekly housekeeping.

Game Jam

A historic first-time gaming event is calling women gamers from NZ and the US wanting to level up their game designing skills to sign up and participate in the Power Up! Game Jam. Teams will collaborate in a unique cross-Pacific game development to challenge their creativity and build international connections. The Power Up! Game Jam launches on September 28, is proudly supported by the US Embassy in New Zealand and invites diverse teams to come together to create, collaborate and compete in the 48-hour game development challenge. To find out more or sign up visit: https://powerup.koia.nz.

Ready, steady, fish!

Fishing licences are on sale today as anticipation builds for the upcoming season, which starts on October 1. Anglers have been encouraged to get their licences early, so they can focus on getting their gear and planning trips with friends. The 2024-25 season licences are available in accredited sports shops and other outlets or online at https://fishandgame.eslltd.co.nz/

Save

