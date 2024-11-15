Monthly food prices fell 0.9% in October compared with September, Stats NZ figures show. Vegetables were the largest contributor to the fall as prices for tomatoes, cucumber and capsicum dropped.
Clean-up held up
Kaitāia Business Association postponed its planned Spring Clean Kaitāia event on Friday because of poor weather. A new date is yet to be decided.
Art, craft on sale
The annual free Kerikeri Art and Craft Sale is at Cherry Park House from November 29 to December 1 at 160 Landing Rd, from 10am to 4pm. The painting and pottery sale, which has been going for 25 years, is organised by ArtCraft Society Kerikeri and Potters and Painters.