Truck rolls

A truck driver walked away without serious injuries after his rig crashed and rolled in Kohukohu Rd in the Far North on Wednesday.

Volunteers sought

The Heart Foundation is looking for Northland volunteers to be street collectors for its Big Heart Appeal on February 21-22. To sign up go to the Heart Foundation website.

Beach bus feedback

CityLink Whangārei wants public feedback regarding the running of its beach buses in summer. To have your say complete a survey on the service’s Facebook page.

Walkway upgrade

A new pathway, bridge and boardwalk connecting the Kamo and Raumanga shared paths have opened. The revamped walkway is accessed via Cafler Park, Second Ave, or between the Central Library and Whangārei District Council building.

Panel volunteers

Kaipara District Council is calling on residents to join its Creative Communities Assessment Panel for next year. The volunteer group assesses applications for the Creative Communities Scheme funding in Kaipara. To sign up go to the council website.

Kerikeri pool open

The Kerikeri community pool at Kerikeri High School is open for the summer. The Kaikohe community pool is expected to open on December 7.

Marohapa housing

Ngāti Hine Health Trust marked a major milestone in addressing the urgent housing needs in Te Tai Tokerau with the stage one opening of the Marohapa housing development in Moerewa on Friday. The dawn ceremony, held in the new subdivision in Ranfurly St, welcomed the first 15 of 35 homes planned for the development. The project is ahead of schedule and the remaining homes and wellness centre are expected to be opened next year.

Insignia law enforced

Police will enforce new legislation that bans the display of gang insignia in public places – such as sports fields, shops and buses – from November 21.











