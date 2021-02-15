Northland news in brief: Missing dog

A Northland mother says her two sons are desperate for the return of their missing family dog, Swazzy.

A Northland family is pleading for the return of their pet dog - a member of the family for 11 years. Mike and Natalie Coyne said 'Swazzy' was allegedly picked up by a woman on SH1 in Hukerenui after he escaped their property on February 7. The couple believe the woman approached their neighbour regarding Swazzy and she was directed to their place but they were not home at the time. The couple have contacted the pound, locals vets and councils, as well as the SPCA, and have put up posters plus social media posts asking for help. They asked he be dropped to the pound, SPCA, vet, or their home address in Hukerenui if known.

Surf's not up in Ruakākā

Nationwide changes in Covid-19 alert levels have seen Surf Lifesaving Northern Region cancel the 2021 Northern Region Championships scheduled for this weekend in Ruakākā. The decision was made in consultation with SLSNR staff and the SLSNR Sport Operational Committee (SOC) to cancel the annual event that attracts hundreds of competitors. A SLSNR spokesperson said they are working to confirm a later date for the event.

NorthTec semester start postponed

NorthTec has postponed the start of its first semester by one week, due to the rise in the Covid-19 Alert Level. Students have been informed of the move, and NorthTec's Emergency Management Group will monitor the situation on a daily basis. NorthTec chief executive Toa Faneva said the decision was not taken lightly. "We had a number of events planned including welcome whakatau at several campuses and a whānau day for our nursing students." For queries about NorthTec programmes call 0800 162 100.

Art show seizes the moment

The inaugural Art in the Garden show is being held this weekend in the Whau Valley. The idea came from local artists in the area during lockdown last year - artist and sculptor Trish Clarke says that with lockdown and Covid cancellations, she wondered what was going to happen for local artists in 2020 and 2021. "I personally had six shows cancelled due to Covid in 2020, with a couple of them being the bigger sculpture shows in Auckland that I normally rely on for sales". Art in the Garden is supported by the Whangārei District Council Creative Community Fund and is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9am-4pm.