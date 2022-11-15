Kiwi singer-songwriter Mel Parsons plays in Kerikeri on Friday.



Kiwi singer-songwriter Mel Parsons' Slow Burn Tour lands in Northland on Friday. Parsons' tour kicked off in early October.

Parsons' new album 'Slow Burn' was released on September 16 and went to number 2 on the NZ album charts.

"It's been a long couple of years for everyone, so it's an absolute buzz to finally be getting back on stage sharing music with audiences again… I'm so excited about this new record and bringing it to life with the band,'' she said.

Her show is on Friday, at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri at 8pm. For tickets and info, go to: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2022/nov/mel-parsons.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Investigations into a wallaby sighting in the Pukenui Forest in Whangārei are ongoing, says Northland Regional Council. A jogger reportedly saw two juvenile wallabies and a pair of adults while out in the forest back in September. NRC confirmed there had been no signs of wallabies in Pukenui Forest so far, but indicator dogs will be taken through to make sure, and signs will be erected to encourage further reports. People can report wallaby sightings online via reportwallabies.nz.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Police want the public to report sightings of a car as investigations into the death of

60-year-old Bob Kleiman, who died at a residential address in Onerahi on October 27, continue.

Police are asking for anyone who has sighted what is believed to be a red Mazda station wagon on Edge St, Onerahi on October 26/27 to get in touch.

A 42-year-old man, Ike Wellington Kingi, is before the court on one charge of murder.

Anyone with any relevant information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 221027/5890, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

No charges have yet been laid in relation to the death of Damon 'DJ' Clark, whose body was found in a waterfall on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hills. Clark's family believe his death was the result of a hit-and-run on September 2. Police said there were indications he had been struck by a vehicle and they are continuing to make enquiries into the fatal incident. A police spokesperson said further information will be provided when they are in a position to do so.

Anyone with information or footage that might relate to this incident is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220904/8426.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

The Warehouse Whangārei has partnered with the local Women's Refuge to accept gifts for families affected by family violence in the region this Christmas. Kiwis are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped gift of their choice to their local The Warehouse store to be gifted to women and children being supported by Women's Refuge as part of the 'Be the Joy' campaign.

The Warehouse Whangārei store manager Iain Cooper said the festive season could be tough for some Northland families, but they were always blown away by the generosity of locals.

'Be the Joy' runs in all The Warehouse stores and online until December 20.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Kaeo on Tuesday. Police responded to the crash on Martin Rd shortly before 11am.

A police spokesperson described the person's injuries as "serious, but not life-threatening".

Hato Hone St John confirmed one patient was transported to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Damage on Matapōuri Road alongside Sandy Bay in Whangārei is being reviewed this week, according to Northland Transport Alliance strategy and planning manager, Jeff Devine. Engineers inspected the road last Friday and concluded that "it is unlikely that there will be a sudden catastrophic failure of the road." Devine said it is safe for one lane to remain open while the matter is investigated. Geotechnical input this week will review the site and a contractor will carry out crack sealing.