The Wandering Minstrels bring medieval melodies to Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Oromahoe School, off State Highway 10 south of Kerikeri, is holding its annual Matariki Light Festival from 4-8pm on Saturday. The popular mid-winter event will feature live music, wandering minstrels, face painting, a candle-light lantern trail, and lots of warming kai. Free entry; tokens on sale at the gate can be exchanged for food or activities. If the weather's bad the festival will be held on Sunday evening instead.

Heading for London

Whangārei's Darius Martin-Baker is all set for his first international trip to the UK and to be part of the Young Shakespeare Company (YSC)'s intensive three-week theatre course in London in July. The 18-year-old thespian is among 24 New Zealanders to secure the prestigious spot. He was trying to overcome the financial challenges associated with theatre by attempting to raise $10 000 toward the cost of the YSC course and has now achieved the target with help from the community.

Fire deliberate

A fire in an unoccupied house about 30km south of Kaikohe was deliberately lit, a fire investigator says. The alarm was raised about 12.15pm on Tuesday with volunteers from the Kaikohe brigade limiting the damage to the laundry at the rear of the small weatherboard home. Investigator Jason Goffin said the house, at Nukutawhiti, on Mangakahia Rd, was not lived in and was not connected to power. It appeared the fire had started when someone lit an object and placed it on the floor of the laundry. The matter had been handed to police.

Youths arrested

Police arrested six youths who were travelling in a stolen car through Kamo yesterday. Police were alerted to the vehicle on Boswell St, Kamo at about 11am. The Advocate understands a police car was rammed before the vehicle stopped. Two of the occupants of the car were apprehended immediately after the vehicle stopped, the spokesperson said. Four others fled the scene on foot and were arrested a short distance away. All six were referred to Youth Aid.

Watchdog rules on arrest

Police acted inappropriately when they arrested a man for disorderly behaviour after a fight outside a bar in Whangārei. The incident was recorded on a body camera by local security and when the Independent Police Conduct Authority reviewed the footage, they determined there was not enough evidence to support his arrest. Police did not charge the man, whom they drove home. The IPCA advised police that the officers acted unreasonably by arresting the man as there was no evidence he acted inappropriately. The police watchdog said the man appeared to be acting as a peacekeeper during the altercation. Police apologised to the complainant and explained why they arrested him, which the man appreciated.

Tussle disturbs in Paihia

The early hours of the morning in Paihia were disturbed by two men allegedly tussling. A police spokesperson said officers received reports about the pair fighting and yelling at each other on Marsden Rd around 2am on Wednesday. Officers responded to the callout but the men were unable to be found. The spokesperson confirmed nobody was hurt.