Jones announces summit
A regional summit will be held in Kaikohe in September to discuss the coalition Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the summit, one of 15 nationwide, to talk about the fund and the ways it can progress economic growth and drive resilience in Te Tai Tokerau. Regions need to identify their priorities themselves, leveraging existing opportunities and bolstering the ambitions of local communities, Jones said. Iwi representatives, local government, business leaders and sector organisations will be invited to the summit, held in Kaikohe on September 13.
Farming president honoured
Federated Farmers Northland president Colin Hannah was honoured for his “Outstanding Contribution” in the 2024 Feds Awards this month. Federated Farmer vice-president Colin Hurst presented the accolade and described Hannah as a “tireless advocate for Northland and a great ambassador for the work Federated Farmers do.” There’s rarely a day in the week when Colin isn’t rolling up his sleeves and supporting his local community - and Federated Farmers isn’t the only organisation he’s involved in. “When farmers are doing well, Northland tends to do well – and the same can be said for New Zealand as a whole,” Hannah says.
Brew of Islands