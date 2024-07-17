Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Marsden Maritime Holdings seeking new directors, Northland farming president honoured

Feds national president Wayne Langford and vice-president Colin Hurst were among those who congratulated Colin Hannah (right) on his Outstanding Contribution Award.

Jones announces summit

A regional summit will be held in Kaikohe in September to discuss the coalition Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the summit, one of 15 nationwide, to talk about the fund and the ways it can progress economic growth and drive resilience in Te Tai Tokerau. Regions need to identify their priorities themselves, leveraging existing opportunities and bolstering the ambitions of local communities, Jones said. Iwi representatives, local government, business leaders and sector organisations will be invited to the summit, held in Kaikohe on September 13.

Farming president honoured

Federated Farmers Northland president Colin Hannah was honoured for his “Outstanding Contribution” in the 2024 Feds Awards this month. Federated Farmer vice-president Colin Hurst presented the accolade and described Hannah as a “tireless advocate for Northland and a great ambassador for the work Federated Farmers do.” There’s rarely a day in the week when Colin isn’t rolling up his sleeves and supporting his local community - and Federated Farmers isn’t the only organisation he’s involved in. “When farmers are doing well, Northland tends to do well – and the same can be said for New Zealand as a whole,” Hannah says.

Brew of Islands

The popular beer, music and food festival Brew of Islands is back on July 26 and 27. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, beer lovers can sample the finest craft beers from ten breweries spanning from the Bay of Islands to Wellington. This year’s lineup includes renowned names such as Parrotdog, Garage Project and Urbanaut alongside local favourites Kainui Brew Co., Phat House, McLeods, and 8 Wired. There will also be Pacific Coast Brewing from Mangawhai and Panhead from Upper Hutt. There will also be cocktails, local street food vendors, and live performances by eight-piece family ensemble, Lost Tribe Aotearoa. Tickets are available online via iTicket or in person at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. For more information visit www.brewofislands.co.nz.

New directors sought

Port company Marsden Maritime Holdings is seeking expressions of interest for new directors. The company, which is majority owned by Northland Regional Council, owns Marsden Point Marina as well as 50% of Northport. It is calling for seasoned professionals to contribute to its growth, particularly those with expertise in finance, accounting, audit, supply chain, marine and port operations, commercial property development and chair experience. Applications close July 22 with more details on Seek.

Demist your windscreen

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi have reminded commuters to clear their windscreens before they start travelling. Windscreens often fog up during cold winter temperatures. Windscreen demisters work by directing warm dry air at the glass, which absorbs moisture from the glass. The demister is more effective than wiping the glass clear with a cloth. It is important to keep the demister on while you travel to ensure visibility is not impacted.




