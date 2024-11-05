Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Manu World Champs back

The Manu World Championships will return for a second year with more qualifying events including one in Whangārei. More than 2000 kids, youth and adults took part last year, including a team from Pipiwai who were supported by a 70-strong contingent of extended whānau and friends. Brooklyn Kay was first in the girls’ kids category, Navaeh Rikihana-Yates was first in the youth male division and Tawhai Rakich was fourth in the girls’ kids category. This time round there will be six qualifier events around the country including at the Whangārei Aquatic Centre on January 18. The grand final is at Auckland’s Viaduct on March 1, 2025. Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said he “firmly believes” the best manus in the world are from the North so he’s expecting to see a strong contingent through to the grand final.

Karli Colmer-Cornish from Dargaville has been named the Woolworths Baker of the Year after going up against three other finalists on Tuesday at the Manukau Institute of Technology. Colmer-Cornish delivered a great show on Tuesday and the judges were reportedly blown away by her baking techniques. She will now represent New Zealand against the best Aussie Woolworths bakers.

The search for an 83-year-old swimmer in Whangārei Harbour has now entered its third week. The man, who has not been named, was reported missing on Monday, October 21 and was last seen on Saturday, October 19. ”While the search is still active, police are assessing each piece of information that is received before deploying further staff,” a spokesman said. ”The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.” A rāhui placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour by hapū Te Parawhau also remains in place. The rāhui prevents people from fishing, netting and taking shellfish.

One person was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a building in Kaikohe. Emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash on Broadway, Kaikohe, after the accident was reported around 11 am.

Ruakākā Lifeguards rescued a man being swept out to sea in his dinghy at Uretiti Beach on the weekend. The man was brought back to the beach in a stable condition.N orthern Region Lifesaving Manager Chase Calahane acknowledged the hard work and ongoing training the volunteer guards have put in over the winter period.

Calahane said these incidents provided a timely safety reminder.

The rescued man was one of four brought back to safety by lifeguards around New Zealand on the weekend. Mt Maunganui Lifeguards doing a roving patrol noticed and rescued three divers in distress near Motuotau Island.

Talks continue

This week’s session of The Treaty & Me series is the confessions of a “middle-aged white guy”, social media commentator Paul Barlow. The series is being delivered in Whangārei by Network Waitangi Whangārei, with the aim of informing everyone how Te Tiriti is key to New Zealand’s harmonious future. Barlow will give two lectures this Thursday, from 12pm in the Whangārei Library and from 7pm at OneOneSix, followed by a Q&A session.



