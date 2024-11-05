The Manu World Championships will return for a second year with more qualifying events including one in Whangārei.

The Manu World Championships will return for a second year with more qualifying events including one in Whangārei. More than 2000 kids, youth and adults took part last year, including a team from Pipiwai who were supported by a 70-strong contingent of extended whānau and friends. Brooklyn Kay was first in the girls’ kids category, Navaeh Rikihana-Yates was first in the youth male division and Tawhai Rakich was fourth in the girls’ kids category. This time round there will be six qualifier events around the country including at the Whangārei Aquatic Centre on January 18. The grand final is at Auckland’s Viaduct on March 1, 2025. Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said he “firmly believes” the best manus in the world are from the North so he’s expecting to see a strong contingent through to the grand final.

Karli Colmer-Cornish from Dargaville has been named the Woolworths Baker of the Year after going up against three other finalists on Tuesday at the Manukau Institute of Technology. Colmer-Cornish delivered a great show on Tuesday and the judges were reportedly blown away by her baking techniques. She will now represent New Zealand against the best Aussie Woolworths bakers.

The search for an 83-year-old swimmer in Whangārei Harbour has now entered its third week. The man, who has not been named, was reported missing on Monday, October 21 and was last seen on Saturday, October 19. ”While the search is still active, police are assessing each piece of information that is received before deploying further staff,” a spokesman said. ”The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.” A rāhui placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour by hapū Te Parawhau also remains in place. The rāhui prevents people from fishing, netting and taking shellfish.