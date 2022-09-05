A man charged with arson over a fire in Onerahi in May has appeared in Whangārei District Court. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Insanity defence for alleged arsonist

A man charged with arson after a Whangārei home was badly damaged by fire in May, was insane at the time, his lawyer says. Shawn Charles White, 47, was charged in relation to a fire at 2 Cartwright Road, Onerahi, on May 10, this year. He made a brief appearance via audio-visual link in Whangārei District Court on Monday and was further remanded in custody for another appearance on September 19. Counsel John Maroney told the court White will pursue an insanity defence as supported by two previously court-ordered mental health reports. The reports found that White was mentally impaired at the time of the offence but is now fit to stand trial. The adjournment was to allow the Crown to consider whether it will challenge that defence.

First division won, but not Powerball

Two lucky Lotto players from Kumeu and Auckland will have a spring in their step after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division over the weekend. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million. Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player in Dannevirke took home $700,000 with Strike Four.

Overnight burglary at Port Rd store

NZ Safety Blackwoods on Port Rd, Whangārei, was burgled in the early hours of Monday morning. A number of power tools were taken from a display near the front of the shop. A staff member said the thieves appeared to have gone straight for the tools after prising the front door open. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary just before 4.30am on Monday, and enquiries are ongoing.

Small fire in Whau Valley

A reported house fire in Whangārei that caused a stir on Saturday morning turned out to be a small kitchen blaze. Fire investigator Craig Bain said the fire started after a person at the Whau Valley property left their cooking unattended, ultimately damaging part of the kitchen. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire that drew crews from the Whangārei station shortly before 9.30am.

Rāhui on Onerahi beachfront extended

A rāhui on an area of the Whangārei Harbour in Onerahi has been extended until September 7. Local hapū, Te Parawhau, placed the rāhui after the suspected suicide of Raymond Trembath at a small area of Onerahi beachfront along Whangārei Heads Rd last Tuesday night. His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Festival to be celebrated at Forum North

The vibrant and colourful South Indian Onam festival will be celebrated at the Forum North this evening. About 450 people are expected to attend the popular festival, honoured at a state level in Kerala in India, and food and cultural programmes will be on offer. Dinner will be served from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by a number of dance items organised by the Whangārei Malayalee Association. Kerala is a popular tourist destination for its yoga, ayurvedic treatments and tropical greenery in southwest India. There are more than 500 people from Kerala residing in Northland, with the bulk living in Whangārei. Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai will be the chief guest.

Minor crash on Maunu Rd

Emergency services were called to a crash on Maunu Road just before 10pm on Sunday night. One vehicle appeared to have clipped the back of a parked vehicle, causing the first vehicle to roll over, police said. Fire and Emergency NZ responded as well as police. A driver and passenger involved in the crash were uninjured.

Investigation into body on SH1 ongoing

Police say an investigation into an incident where a body was found on the side of SH1 is ongoing. The man's body was found in a waterfall beside the road through the Brynderwyns on Saturday, reportedly by a couple who stopped to fill a water bottle. Police said on Sunday the man was likely struck by a vehicle and asked anyone who witnessed an incident on the road between Waipu Gorge Rd and SH12 on Friday evening to contact them on 105.