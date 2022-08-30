Tony Williams has been leading an occupation since 2020 of an Ōpua headland earmarked for a controversial housing development. Photo / Peter de Graaf



Two online petitions calling for a halt to a controversial housing development in Ōpua have between them gathered more than 1700 signatures. A petition on Change.org, called "Save Puketiti: Stop Kellet St housing development on Ōpua Headland", had collected 1245 names as of yesterday. Another, on Actionstation.org.nz called "Buy Back Puketiti", had 530 names. The latter calls on Far North District Council and Far North Holdings to "rectify their mistake" and buy the land back from its overseas owner, "so it can be returned to the community and mana whenua for use as a natural public space with uninterrupted vehicle parking for Ōpua School". Links to the petitions have been sent to the Prime Minister's office, key staff at the council and Far North Holdings, councillors and others.

Crash victim named

Police have named the man who died in a crash on Taonga Lane, Tutukākā on Thursday, August 25. He was William Rutherford, 19, from Whangārei. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8pm at an intersection with Tutukākā Block Rd. Two other occupants were in the car at the time.

Breakwater options

A public meeting will be held in Paihia on Thursday, September 8, to discuss options for the council's share of funding for the cancelled breakwater project. Earlier this year council-owned company Far North Holdings pulled out of the $13 million project to build a series of sea walls to protect Paihia from storms and to restore the vanished Horotutu Beach, citing soaring costs. As a result $8m of government money from the Provincial Growth Fund was withdrawn, but that still leaves the $5.8m Far North District Council share of the funding. The meeting, from 5.30-7.30pm at the Scenic Hotel, will examine practicable options and decide on a course of action.

Fatal dog attack investigation

Police are continuing to make inquiries into a fatal dog attack in Panguru earlier this month. Neville Thomson died on August 4 after he was attacked by dogs that belonged to a friend boarding at his Puketawa Rd home. Police told the Advocate no arrests had been made at this stage. A spokesperson said their inquiries remain ongoing in relation to the dogs.

Pop-up market

A pop-up market is coming to Mander Park in Whangārei for a good cause. The market is a fundraiser for a Whangārei family who has discovered their 10-year-old daughter has a tumour that will require major surgery and long periods of time in hospital. The outdoor event is on Saturday, September 24, from 9am–2pm. If you would like to have a stall at the market, please email your interest to aishaalbert@hotmail.com. All types of stalls are welcome, but food stalls are fully booked.

Beware romance scams

Northland police are warning people to be on the lookout for increasingly sophisticated romance scams. Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of Whangārei CIB said millions of dollars are lost each year to scams on dating websites and apps. She recommended doing research on people, checking photos are real via a reverse image search and being wary of sharing information publicly that could be used by scammers. "Above all, never send money to someone you haven't met in person - for any reason," Doell warned. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact police on 105.