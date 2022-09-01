Northland soul sensation Teeks was named Best New Artist in the Rolling Stone New Zealand Award. Photo / NZME

Teeks wins

Northland soul singer Teeks has added to his many accolades by winning a major award in the Panhead Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards.

Teeks was named Best New Artist in the awards, which were held in Auckland on Wednesday night. Teeks was also a finalist in the Best Single category for his song Younger. L.A.B won the Best Album award for its long player L.A.B; Six60 won the Best Single Award for Pepeha and the Rolling Stone Global Award went to Lorde. The next issue of Rolling Stone New Zealand includes a feature on the nominees.

Hands off scallops

While the scallop season traditionally begins on September 1, the taking of scallops from most of the Northland area is prohibited until further notice. According to MPI Fisheries, by respecting the closure, people will do their part to help the fishery rebuild and ensure a sustainable future. Recreational fishers are encouraged to download the NZ Fishing Rules app, which works outside phone reception. Anyone aware of suspicious fishing activity can contact MPI on 0800 4 POACHER or at ncc@mpi.govt.nz.

$15k won in the 'Rei

A Lotto player from Whangārei was among 14 from across the country who each won more than $14,000 on Lotto Second Divison in Wednesday night's draw. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Whangārei won its holder $15,116. The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 13, 14, 24, 31 and 33, with the bonus number 35 and Powerball number 4. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and will be worth $10 million on Saturday.

Barge break-ins

Several cars were broken into at Barge Park during a primary school's cross-country event on Wednesday. Police said they had received two reports so far of the property being stolen from cars parked near Kowhai Park Rd. Witnesses to suspicious activity or anyone with helpful information can contact police on 105.

Media and strike ceasefire

An agreement between Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union has been struck as a way forward in the current collective bargaining impasse. Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti brought FENZ and the NZPFU together on Tuesday where it was agreed the parties will enter facilitated mediation, all strike notices will be suspended and no further industrial action will occur, FENZ will withdraw the request for facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations Authority, and no further public comment will occur. The agreement is in place until September 30.

Clothing swap

A free 'clothing swap' will take place on Sunday, at ONEONESIX on Bank St, Whangārei. The event begins at 12.30pm. Anyone with a bag or more of clean, wearable clothing is welcome. The event aims to promote sustainable fashion, and those wishing to donate but cannot attend can message the host via ONEONESIX's Facebook page, where the event is listed.