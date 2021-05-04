Northland news in brief: Library closes for refurbishment; and fundraisers galore

Dargaville Library will close for two weeks while it is refurbished.

Dargaville Library is encouraging customers to stock up with books and DVDs during May before the library is closed temporarily for a freshen-up. The library will close from 5pm on May 28 and reopen on June 15. Lisa Salter, Kaipara Libraries Manager, said they are rearranging some of the facilities to make better use of the space they have. "We're moving large print and audiobooks to a quieter space so people will be able to browse better. The public computers will be relocated to be closer to the counter so the team can help customers if they need it. Shelving will be improved and we're installing more CCTV," Salter said. The library will also be recarpeted, and some fittings moved, which means books will have to be boxed and shelves taken down and re-assembled. The library will be closed while the work is being done.

Rickard recovering in hospital

Viv Rickard, former officer in charge at the Kaikohe police station, Northland district commander and Assistant Police Commissioner, is recovering in Wellington Hospital after being seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at Paekakariki. The crash was confirmed by the Ministry of Social Development, where Rickard is employed as chief executive for service delivery.

Charity fashion show

A fashion show with a difference is being held at the Bay of Islands Swordfish Club in Paihia tomorrow. CC's Closet Fashion Show, hosted by Crystal Chandelier, starts at 6pm with the $30 ticket price including a complimentary drink and lucky prize draws. Proceeds will go to Bay Bush Action, Waitangi Kindergarten and Paihia's Pataka Kai foodbank.

Fundraising quiz

Paihia Fire Brigade is holding a fundraising quiz night at the station from 7pm on Friday. The proceeds will go towards the volunteer brigade's Sky Tower Stair Challenge team, which is raising money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. Tickets are $10 per person or $75 for a team of eight. Email tracyschuetze01@gmail.com to book.

Day of Families

Multicultural Whangārei is hosting an event to celebrate International Day of Families next week. The annual International Day of Families is a global celebration founded by the United Nations and reflects the importance of families within their international communities. This year's theme is Know Your Community, Know You Are Family. Multicultural Whangārei will be celebrating the day on Saturday, May 15, from 11am–2pm at Hope Whangārei Church, on the corner of Hope and Bank Sts. People are invited to bring a plate to share and there will be fund and gems for the kids. For more info go to events@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz or call 09 430 0571.