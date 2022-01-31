Kiwi singer-songwriter Kendall Elise will play in Whangārei in April.

Award-nominated Kiwi singer-songwriter Kendall Elise has announced her Let The Night In tour, which includes a date in Whangārei, will go ahead under the current red light setting. "We place huge importance on the safety of our audience, the venue staff, and the band – so we will be running each show with the maximum capacity for each venue under the red light setting," Elise said. "Vaccine passes will be required. Everyone will be seated and mask-wearing is encouraged." She plays at One One Six, Whangārei, on April 9, with support from Beth Torrance. Tickets from www.undertheradar.co.nz.

Red Cross appeal

The Red Cross is looking for Northlanders who can take part in the organisation's annual appeal week. If you can give an hour or two of your time to help vulnerable people in your community and overseas then you are ideal for the appeal, from March 14 to 20. The Red Cross is also still looking for area co-ordinators in specific regions. For information go to Getfundraising@redcross.org.nz.

Disorderly behaviour in Paihia

Police have arrested a man for disorderly behaviour in the Bay of Islands over the weekend. Police were called to a report of a man allegedly in an altercation with another man at a property in Paihia's Kings Rd at about 11.50pm, on Saturday. One man was taken into custody and charged with disorderly behaviour.

Snorkel day at Reotahi

Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR) is holding a free community snorkel day at Reotahi on February 12. The EMR programme organises community guided snorkel and paddle days around the country, providing free hire of equipment along with experienced snorkel/kayak/SUP guides. The event is from 10am to 3pm, with participants meeting at Reotahi Beach, Whangārei Heads. Proof of vaccination will be required for everybody over 12 wishing to attend. See www.emr.org.nz/index.php/events/snorkel-days.

Bodyboarder death identified

A man who died while bodyboarding at a popular Northland beach was an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit doing "an activity that he cherished". Farming entrepreneur Colin Harvey died following a water-related incident at Langs Beach on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a report shortly after 4.30pm that a man had been located unresponsive in the water. In a statement, Harvey's family said he died at "his favourite place doing what he loved most".

Crash north of Whangarei

A crash on SH1 north of Whangārei disrupted traffic for a short time yesterday. A van towing a trailer went into a ditch near Waiotu Block Rd, Hukerenui, shortly before 3pm. While the road was not blocked, traffic was disrupted while the van was extracted from the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Field Days cancelled

The Northland Field Days, New Zealand's second-largest agriculture exhibition, scheduled for March 3-5, has been cancelled due to Covid-related uncertainty. "This decision was certainly not made lightly but we simply can't have exhibitors, suppliers and all the volunteers involved waiting to see what happens with Omicron," the planning committee said. It's the second year that the Field Days in Dargaville has been cancelled.