Take care when visiting parks and public spaces in Kaipara following ongoing wet and windy weather.

If you’re heading to one of Kaipara’s parks and public spaces, please keep an eye out for damage and changes in the environment. Ongoing windy and wet weather can result in sodden ground, fallen trees or trees with loose branches and erosion on or around walkways. Kaipara District Council said its team was working hard to reduce these hazards as quickly and safely as they possible. Report hazards by calling 0800 727 059 or report it on the Antenno app.

Crash victim named

Police have named the 55-year-old woman killed in a crash in Whangārei on Saturday evening. Tania Alberta Tarau, of Whangārei, died after the car she was driving crashed head-on with another vehicle as she attempted to pass a motorist on Ngunguru Rd. A father and his 2-year-old son were moderately hurt. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Chess champs

Registration for the Northland Chess Championship — by the Bay of Islands – Whangaroa Community Board and Foundation North — is under way. The championship will be held on Saturday, October 28. Since opening up for registrations 26 days ago, organisers have received 63 registrations compared with last year 2022 when it took more than 65 days to achieve 63 registrations. This year’s registrations are made up of 24 seniors, 10 youth and 29 juniors. To enter, visit: sites.google.com/view/kerikerichessclub.

Correction

In our story on Saturday about a Māori Land court decision in relation to Te Tii marae we stated that Esme Sherwin was one of the existing trustees she was in fact a new trustee. We apologise for this error.

Caulerpa roadshow

A Caulerpa roadshow will be held at the Tahuaroa Function Centre, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, this Saturday. The event will be held between 9am and 4pm. If you suspect you’ve found Caulerpa, take a photo, record the location, and report it to biosecurity at MPI on 0800 80 99 66.

Four birds die

Four adult kiwi in Northland were killed in a two-week period - three by a dog and one was hit by a car. Backyard Kiwi said the birds were sent to Massey University for autopsies and DNA swabs. The “good news”, they said, was that none of the kiwi had an ID chip so were wild hatched birds that had reached adulthood thanks to successful stoat control.

Who owns Air Supply?

The Northland Harbourmaster is trying to locate the owner of a damaged vessel called Air Supply currently aground in Parua Bay. Any information to help find the owner can be relayed via 0800 002 004 or email mooringsadmin@nrc.govt.nz











