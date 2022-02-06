Police are asking the public for sightings of "dangerous" prisoner Michael Tautari who went on the run in Northland on Saturday. The 24-year-old was granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi in Kawakawa but failed to return to Northland Region Corrections Facility yesterday afternoon. A police spokesperson said Tautari crashed into a fence along State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, south of Whangārei, about 7pm yesterday, before stealing another vehicle and heading north to the suburb of Raumanga. He was last known to be in Raumanga but, because of ties to Auckland, police suspect he may have travelled south. Anyone who may have seen Tautari is asked to phone 111.

Paparoa crash

Two people were injured when a ute went off the road and rolled into a bank. The crash happened on State Highway 12, just west of Paparoa, about 10pm on Friday. Maungaturoto fire chief Paddy Thornton said the driver managed to get out by the time his crew arrived while his passenger had to be cut out. Both suffered moderate injuries and did not require hospital treatment. The crash happened at a sweeping corner. Thornton said the weather was overcast but it the road wasn't wet at the time of the crash.

Childrens' ear clinics

The Northland District Health Board will run mobile ear clinics for those up to the age of 18 across the region this week. No appointment is needed. The drop-in clinic will run at 3 Boswell St in Kamo between 8.30am and 2.30pm; Plunket rooms at 13 Mangakahia Rd, Kaikohe, between 9am and 1pm; and on Monday at the St John ambulance station on Normanby St in Dargaville between 9am and 3pm, followed by the Plunket rooms at 30 Puckey Ave from 8.30am to 1pm on Wednesday. The clinic will be at Okaihau Community Hall between 8am and midday and at Kaeo Memorial Hall from 8.30am and 1pm on Thursday. Phone 0800 MY EARS (0800 693 277) on the day to check for cancellations or for more information.

Paddleboarders rescued

A group of distressed paddleboarders had to be rescued from rough waters near Pataua North on Sunday. Three people on two paddleboards got into difficulty at Te Whangai Head, east of Whangārei, just after 2.30pm. A police spokesperson said a nearby boat rescued the trio before returning them to land 20 minutes later.