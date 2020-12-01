Northland news in brief: Hearings to start on Ōpua barge, Dover Samuels wild on roads

Dover Samuels is concerned about the ongoing closure of State Highway 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A four-day resource consent hearing will start in Paihia next week into plans by council-owned company Far North Holdings (FNH) to reclaim an area of seabed at Ōpua to build a marine farm barge dock. The reclamation, if it goes ahead, will take place immediately south of Bay of Islands Marina Boatyard, also known as Ashby's Boatyard. The hearing will start at 9.30am on December 7 and run until December 10 at the Scenic Hotel, 58 Seaview Rd. FNH is applying for consent to the Northland Regional and Far North District councils.

Road closure: Samuels to speak with Ardern

Former Māori Affairs Minister Dover Samuels says he will raise his concerns about the ongoing closure of State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later this week. One lane of the highway is due to open to light traffic over Christmas but Samuels said having to wait until August 2021 for a full re-opening was ''a crisis'', particularly given the importance of domestic tourism in Northland this summer. ''It's unacceptable. It happened in July, we're now in December.'' Samuels is due to meet Ardern on Thursday to discuss water storage issues.

Water quality impacts on raft race

Poor water quality in Kerikeri Inlet has prompted Kerikeri High School to postpone a popular end-of-year tradition today. For the 47th year running Year 7 and 8 students were to have competed in a hotly contested raft race around Kerikeri Basin but the Northland District Health Board has advised that the water is currently unsafe and likely to have been worsened by recent rain. The school hopes to hold the race in term 1 of 2021.

Donate books for children

Whangārei residents are being asked to donate new children's books to Women's Refuge to provide a form of escapism for kids facing a tough Christmas. Kiwi Christmas Books encourages people to buy a new children's book, preferably by a New Zealand author or illustrator, which will support Kiwi creatives, publishers and booksellers, as well as kids in need. Donations can be dropped off at Storytime before December 10. For more information, visit www.kiwichristmasbooks.org.nz or follow Kiwi Christmas Books on Facebook or Instagram.