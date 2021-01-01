Northland news in brief: Fundraiser for dad of 8 who lost everything in fire; and heavy rain/thunder likely

Firefighters managed to save a neighbouring house but the Strachan family's home was destroyed in Thursday morning's fire. Photo / supplied

A Givealittle page has been set up to help a Northland solo father and eight children who lost their home and everything they owned in a fire on December 31. Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-help-this-family-get-back-on-their-feet (or go to givealittle.co.nz then search for "Please help this family get back on their feet"). Tui Strachan and his children were asleep when the fire started in their Leonard St home in Kawakawa about 5.50am. The house was uninsured. No one was injured but a bull terrier, the family pet, was still missing yesterday. Donations of goods, particularly children's clothing, can be dropped off at 220 Waitaheke Rd, Ōhaeawai, or 3 Leonard St, Kawakawa. The children's ages are 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 19 and 21, shoe sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. There are two boys and six girls.

Kerikeri fire contained

Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson saves someone's pride and joy from a grass fire in rural Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A family came within seconds of losing their boat — and possibly their home — when a fire broke out on their rural Kerikeri property about 4.15pm on Thursday. No one was home at the Wharau Rd address when a neighbour investigating smoke found the backyard grass fire. Fire chief Les Wasson, who was one of the first at the scene, managed to douse flames just 2m from the house and surrounding a boat parked on the lawn. Flames also spread through an area of about 30m x 30m in an adjoining paddock. Two fire appliances and two tankers responded. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Bad weather forecast

Heavy rain and thunder could hit Northland this evening, the MetService warns.

During today, a trough spreads onto the North Island from the south, and a period of rain with heavy falls is expected in many central and northern areas of the Island. In areas of Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Taupō there is an increased risk that short term rainfalls may reach warning amounts and thunderstorms.

Fun day at beach

The sands and water at Waipū Cove will be bustling with activities for the family as the local surf club kicks off their club day tomorrow. The day will start at 8am with a swim from Langs Beach to Waipū. For those keen to stay on land they can enjoy a Pub to Club champagne breakfast at the surf club. Kids can get creative with a 9am sand castle competition. Everyone is invited to join this fun day out.

Motoring paradise

Dozens of hot rods, classic and vintage cars and motorbikes will be on display at the annual Taipa Show and Shine on Sunday.

The Far North event, which is held at the Eastern Rugby Grounds from 9am to 2pm, will also feature a swap meet, markets and plenty of activities for the kids.

Watch for trains

KiwiRail has urged people to take care around the upgraded Auckland to Whangārei rail line. Freight trains will be a regular occurrence on the line due to be reopened on January 11. KiwiRail has reminded Northlanders – whether on foot or in a vehicle – to look both ways for trains and always cross at an official crossing.

Private plan change hearing

A hearing for a private plan change to develop about 130 hectares of land between Mangawhai Village and Mangawhai Heads into a business area will reconvene on February 3.

Auckland-based Mangawhai Central Ltd has applied to the Kaipara District Council for a private plan change which is being opposed by residents and the initial hearing took place in November last year.

Independent commissioners asked the council and Mangawhai Central Ltd to provide more information which will be considered next month.

The re-convened hearing will take place at the public library hall in Mangawhai, starting at 9.30am.