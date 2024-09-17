A man accused of starting a car fire that spread to a Tikipunga house, killing its sole occupant, has pleaded not guilty. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire accused pleads not guilty

A man accused of starting a car fire that spread to a Tikipunga house, killing its sole occupant, has pleaded not guilty. Hoani Reuben, also known as Hoani or John Reupena-Tuoro, died after being critically injured in the fire at his Thomas St house, which is believed to have started in a parked car on the driveway at about 3am on April 29. In August, police charged Ōtangārei man August Lemon with knowingly endangering life by setting fire to property (arson) – an offence carrying a maximum sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment. Appearing in Whangārei District Court, Lemon, represented by counsel Arthur Fairley, pleaded not guilty to the charge and one of burglary. Judge Philip Rzepecky further remanded Lemon in custody, where he has been since his arrest, to appear again in court on November 26.

Community Spring Clean

A group of proud Te Kamo residents are organising a major spring clean of the village this Sunday – an event they hope will be the first of many more yearly ones. With lots of donated help from local businesses and volunteers, Kamo Community Incorporated plans to clean up rubbish, revamp village gardens, and water blast some key community spaces. The group will also be giving away predator traps. The inaugral event is scheduled for 9am to midday this Sunday, September 22. Participants are asked to meet at the old Cleaning Oasis building on Kamo Rd, for a briefing at 9am. More information is available on the Kamo Community Inc Facebook page.

