Financial lessons
Primary and intermediate students are learning all about money with a new financial literacy unit developed by Rabobank and Garden to Table. The resource, Deep Pockets, Hōhonu te Pūkoro, gives students hands-on experience with financial decisions and making products, such as a kawakawa balm made by Whangārei Intermediate students. Teacher Holly Weber said students (pictured) made about $100 with the sold-out balm and now plan to donate profits to local charity Open Arms.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for an upcoming Focus Paihia working bee on September 7 from 9am to 1pm. The working bee aims to tidy up the tourist town before the busy summer season and includes planting and weeding, staining wooden seats and benches, painting fences and general maintenance. Email Tricia at tricia@tscott.kiwi if you can help and for more information.
