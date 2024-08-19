From today the Mangawhai Library will be an official Kaipara District Council branch library, with expanded hours and services. The library was started by volunteers 130 years ago, and the council has since provided operational funding and professional support. But as Mangawhai has grown, demand on the library has increased too. The library will now offer digital resources, more magazines, te ao Māori integration, programmes and events. It will open 32 hours a week, from Tuesday to Saturday.

Bone broth recall

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting The Little Bone Broth Company in its recall of all batches and dates of its bone broths due to incomplete information on its food process controls. The product range includes; Premium Free Range Chicken Broth 500ml, Premium Grass Fed Beef Broth 500ml and the Premium Free Range Chicken Green Thai Curry Broth 500ml. These products should not be eaten and should be returned to the place of purchase. Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information and photographs of the affected product. If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

Whitebaiting season

DoC is urging whitebaiters to have fun down at the river, follow the rules, and keep themselves and freshwater habitats safe as the whitebaiting season kicks off. The whitebaiting season takes place from September 1 to October 30. Whitebaiting rules are available at www.doc.govt.nz/whitebaiting.



