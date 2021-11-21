Northland news in brief: Fatal crash, Covid case numbers

There are currently a total of 64 cases, including active and released cases, in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Covid cases

There were two new Covid-19 cases reported in Whangārei yesterday . Both cases were reported after the 9am cut-off for daily numbers and will be added to the tally today. One is a close contact in isolation in Onerahi, and another is a close contact in isolation in Hikurangi.

The total number of cases, including active and released ones, in Northland is 64 - 36 cases are active, with 35 in home isolation and one in Whangarei Hospital. Some 28 cases have been released from isolation.

On Saturday across Northland, there were 527 swabs taken and 646 vaccinations given.

There were a total of 151 new cases yesterday - including one new case in Canterbury - and 83 people are in hospital. Waikato recorded six cases, with the Bay of Plenty and Canterbury recording two and one cases respectively.

Fatal Mangawhai crash

A man died following a single-car crash near Mangawhai on Saturday night. More than 100 houses were left in the dark and with no power after the car hit a pole.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Devich Rd at around 11:35 pm. The road was closed for a period as contractors repaired power lines that had come down but was reopened at about 5am yesterday morning .

Northpower spokesperson confirmed a car hit a power pole late at night and the police did not hand over the scene until the early hours on Sunday. "The crash into the pole affected 117 customers in Mangawhai and they were out of power until the next morning.

"The power was restored around 8.30am on Sunday."

Rapana made custodian

Community group Focus Paihia has appointed Henare Rapana as the town's new custodian. He replaces Vern Witehira, who retired earlier this year. Rapana has previously been part of Witehira's summer team so he is well acquainted with the requirements of the town custodian contract.

Because of the current Covid-19 situation, the Far North Arts Society (FNAS) has reluctantly decided to cancel the annual arts and crafts fair (due to be held in the Dalmatian Hall, Kaitaia, on November 27). FNAS promises the event will return next year.

Paihia community update

Focus Paihia is holding its annual community update on December 1. As well as a run-down on what the group has achieved during the past year and what's still in the pipeline, the community trust's 2021 Volunteer of the Year will be announced and celebrated. The event will start at 5.30pm. The venue is to be confirmed.