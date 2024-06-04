Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is set to address the Vision Kerikeri annual general meeting on June 22.

Review meeting reset

Due to staffing resources, Far North District Council did not host a Te Arotake Whakaahuatanga Tangata/The Representation Review 2024 meeting at Kaitāia Market on Saturday. However, council staff will be at Te Ahu Kaitāia Service Centre on Friday, June 14 from 10am-1pm to kōrero instead. For more info on the representation review, go to fndc.govt.nz/.

Reunion in 2025

It was originally hoped that the Ōkaihau and District Schools’ 150th Reunion would be over Labour weekend this year. However, due to the planning time needed for an event of this nature, the date has been set for Labour weekend 2025. Further details will follow once finalised.

Sexiest musical

Locals with a taste for theatre are welcome to experience one of Aotearoa’s sexiest musical dramas, Kōpū, on June 26 in Whangārei. Kōpū is a cheeky ballad that shares the song of young wāhine Māori as they navigate this world and follow in the footsteps of naughty nannies from the kāuta. The audience will be treated to a spectacle of multi-talented performers weaving live music into their performance, poetry, and poi skills to share a hilarious, honest and no-holds-barred account of their experiences of wāhinetanga. The show will be at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Forum North from 7pm to 8.15pm.

Far North AGM

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is set to address the Vision Kerikeri annual general meeting on June 22. Tepania will talk about a number of topics, including major issues facing Far North District Council and how to solve them, along with funding essential services. The AGM will be held at 2pm at St John Hall on Kerikeri Rd. A koha would be appreciated.

Youths apprehended

Three youths who allegedly broke into a store to steal tools before attempting to use said tools to break into cars have had their plans cut short after police arrested them. Yesterday around 1.20pm, police received a report of three people breaking into a commercial premises on Lower Tarewa Road in Whangārei and allegedly taking a number of items before fleeing on foot. Units quickly responded and located them on Albert Street, before they were taken into custody.