Northland news in brief: EV infrastructure survey; and school in lockdown over fight

Northland Regional Council is conducting a survey on electric vehicle infrastructure needs in the region.

Northland Regional Council needs community input to work out the needs and opportunities for electric vehicle infrastructure in the region.

The council said to make sure its charging network evolved in a way that would work best for current and future electric vehicle owners, it needed to happen in a prioritised and planned way.

The NRC-commissioned research is being undertaken by Julian Hansen as part of a graduate diploma in sustainable management at Open Polytechnic.

To take the survey, which closes this Thursday, go to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6524747/Northland-Electric-Vehicle-Questionnaire-FINAL.

School fight leads to lockdown

Whangārei Intermediate School went into a 10-minute lockdown yesterday following a squabble between a couple of 16-year-old outsiders and a WIS student. Principal Hayley Read said the situation was quickly resolved and there was nothing to worry about. Whangārei Police said they received multiple calls after two young boys turned up to the school grounds. One of the boys had been arrested and police were interviewing people to understand the reason for the fight.

Slip blocks SH1

A slip as a result of rain blocked State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn Hills, forcing motorists heading north and south to take detours.

The slip, just north of the SH1 and SH12 on the south side of the hills occurred on Saturday morning and contractors for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency worked to clear it while detours were in place through SH12 and SH14 for north-bound travellers and through Mangawhai for southbound motorists.

The blocked road was re-opened at 6.40pm on Saturday with a temporary speed limit.

Shed burns down

A large shed was destroyed in a blaze near Kaeo on Sunday evening. It was initially reported as a house fire on rural Huia Rd but when firefighters arrived they found a shed measuring about 10m by 10m fully ablaze. Volunteers from the Kaeo brigade protected a house about 5m away while Kerikeri firefighters extinguished the shed. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said the shed, and the work van parked inside, was totally destroyed. Straight afterwards the brigade was called to Ota Pt, Whangaroa, to set up a helicopter landing zone for a medical emergency.

Ways to battle erosion

The Far North District Council is examining its options for combating erosion at Ōmāpere in South Hokianga which has claimed almost 9m of Freese Park since 2011 and is advancing by 0.7m per year. Left unchecked the erosion will eventually endanger homes, a wastewater pipeline, playground, public toilets and the carpark. Last year councillors commissioned Stellar Projects to come up with options. The company was now working with council staff on how to best inform and get feedback from Ōmāpere residents. A report detailing the four options and a consultation plan will be considered by councillors later this year.

Learning business basics

Northlanders wanting to start your own business can learn some of the basics from other business owners.

Kick Starter, which is run through Northland Inc, teaches business basics to get a new business, or business idea, off to the right start. Spaces are limited to 25 participants and registrations are essential and are open now until 4pm, October 4, with two-hour sessions on each of the following Tuesday evenings from 5.30pm.

Topics include: Introduction to Self-employment with Dan Yorke; Figure out the legal stuff with Di Crawford-Errington; Branding with Sara Reid; Sales & Marketing with Rachel Klaver and Business Planning and Growth with Terry Sage.

To find out more go to https://www.theorchard.co.nz/pages/business-kick-starter?portal&.