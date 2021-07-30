Northland news in brief: Driver cut from crashed car; and volunteer help wanted

Paihia firefighters at the scene of the crash outside Puketona Quarry. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut a driver out of his vehicle after a two-car crash on Puketona Rd, near Paihia, early yesterday. The accident occurred outside Puketona Quarry just after 7am with quarry staff rendering first aid until emergency services arrived. It is thought one vehicle was pulling out of the quarry while the other was heading west on Puketona Rd. Two Paihia fire crews responded along with police and St John Ambulance. Fire chief Rex Wilson said the volunteers cut out a pillar and the back door so the patient could be removed in a lying position. He was taken to hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition. Airbags deployed in the other vehicle with that driver suffering no significant injuries.

Planting day

Whitebait Connection, along with about 100 students, teachers, and whanau from Bream Bay College will be planting native trees along a section of the Ruakākā river where it runs through a dairy farm along State Highway 1. This project is funded by Fonterra, and as such, they will be on-site supplying a barbecue for those involved and lending a hand in the mahi. This planting event is scheduled for August 12, with a rainy day reschedule for August 16. The event will start at 11am.

Volunteers needed

Victim Support New Zealand is on the lookout for new volunteers in Northland. Volunteer Support Workers help people affected by crime and trauma. Volunteers receive comprehensive training and support from locally based staff. Come and meet some of the Whangārei team at their next Volunteering Open Day on August 3, from 10am to 2pm. For more information or to register contact mandy.kahotea@victimsupport.org.nz.

School whānau day

Kaikohe Christian School staff and students are hosting a ''learning portals'' whānau day from 1-6pm on Thursday, August 5, to give families and the wider community a chance to see what happens at the school. Visitors will be invited to participate and share ideas at each portal. The school says flavour, fun and facts are on the menu.

Animal haven needs donations

Waipū's Wandering Angels Animal Sanctuary are in need of towels, blankets, newspaper, food bowls, and pots, as well as animal supplies, for their array of dogs, cats, kittens, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, cows and pigs. These can be picked up or dropped off. For further information, visit the Wandering Angels Animal Sanctuary Facebook page or email: wanderingangels@outlook.com

Want to be in Art Guide?

Expressions of interest are now open for galleries and studios to be featured in the next Northland Art Guide. The updated design is aimed to be released in late November 2021. The guide is a free publication distributed around various i-Site centres, accommodation, museums and galleries around Northland and Auckland Airport. For more information, visit: www.creativenorthland.com/projects/northland-art-guide. Submissions close on Monday, August 23.

Rates rebate help

Far North District Council will trial a new service to make it easier and quicker for ratepayers to apply for rates rebates provided by the Government. From next month, ratepayers can book appointments with council staff, who will help fill in and lodge applications for rates rebates paid by the Department of Internal Affairs. The rebate provides a partial payment of up to $665 towards annual domestic rates. The amount paid is based on the amount of rates due along with annual household income and other financial details. The face-to-face service will be trialled at the council's Kerikeri and Kaikohe customer service centres, and, if successful, resources will be made available to extend the service to the Te Ahu service centre in Kaitaia. The service will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the first at the Kerikeri service centre, August, 10 and then at the Kaikohe service centre, August 12. Customers can make an appointment by contacting rates rebates officer Bobby Cargill on 0800 920 029.

Young plumbers compete

Plumbers from Northland are getting ready to compete in the regional final of the Young Plumber of the Year competition. On August 10, 10 plumbers put their skills to the test at North Shore Plumbing World for the chance to represent their region in the national finals, later this year on October 6. To qualify, competitors must be under 31 years and working or training as a plumber. The regional competition will see the plumbers complete a challenging series of practical skills tests which are assessed by a judge, in addition to a written test. Young plumbers from Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei, Bream Bay, Silverdale, North Shore, Kumeu, Henderson and New Lynn are set to compete, having already proven themselves in local branch competitions.