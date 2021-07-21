Northland news in brief: Defibrillators for police cars; and nominations open for NZer of the Year

Ten defibrillators are being added to police cars in rural Northland to help save lives.

Northland police received 10 new lifesaving defibrillators to be spread across their vehicles in remote rural communities. The rollout has seen 368 AEDs provided to police districts nationwide. Steve Dickson, acting road policing manager Northland, said he had no doubt the availability of the AEDs would save the life of a person experiencing a cardiac arrest. An AED can increase someone's survival chances by up to 44 per cent, and the chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent for each minute that passes without use of an AED.

Tree planters wanted

The Waipoua Forest Trust is looking for three new workers with an immediate start, planting native trees on a large-scale regeneration project. This mahi will be four days a week from July-September. The site is in the Aranga area. Accommodation at site is provided if necessary. Applicants must be physically fit and prepared to work in all weather conditions. For more information email sian@reconnectingnorthland.org.nz.

Rates rebates

With the arrival of 2021-22 rates assessments due in letterboxes next week, the Far North District Council will be trialling a new rates rebates system to hasten the process. Ratepayers will be able to find out immediately if they qualify for a rebate, provided they have all the necessary documentation. The system will be trialled at the Kerikeri service centre on Tuesdays next month, in Kaikohe on Thursdays, and will be considered in Kaitaia, depending on demand.

NZer of the Year nominations open

Northlanders can nominate deserving people for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards across seven categories. The categories are: Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa; University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau; Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau; Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau; Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau; Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau and Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau. Nominations can be made by anybody 15 and over until August 31 online at www.nzawards.org.nz. Northland GP Lance O'Sullivan was named New Zealander of the Year in 2014.

Garden club marks 70th

Kerikeri Garden Club is celebrating its 70th birthday at the Kerikeri Sports Complex, next to the Heritage Bypass, on Tuesday, July 27. The event will start at 10am with the club's usual monthly competitions followed by brief talks about the club's history, cutting of birthday cakes by life members, and a light luncheon. All past, present and new members are welcome. Contact club secretary Anna Smythe on tanyams@xtra.co.nz or (09) 407 8494 for more information. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.