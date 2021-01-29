Northland news in brief: Defibrillator for bowling club; and body found in search for missing woman

Merv Myocevich, from Hikurangi Bowling Club and Hikurangi Lions Club members Peter Lightbody, Cyndy Verryt (President), Joe Verryt with the lifesaving defibrillator Lions donated to the bowling club

Hikurangi Lions Club has responded to a request from the Hikurangi Bowling Club to help buy a lifesaving Heartstart Defibrillator to be fitted to the clubhouse. Access will be available to bowling club members and guests plus the entire community of south Hikurangi. The bowling club at 11 Park St is surrounded by recreation facilities with the rugby grounds next door and netball across the road. All these facilities and residential area will have access to the Heartstart machine 24/7. This will be the third such defibrillator the Hikurangi Lions Club has donated to the community with one installed at the golf club and another outside the Miners Cafe.

Body found in crashed car

Northland police searching for a woman who has been missing in the Far North since Wednesday have found a body in a crashed vehicle in Ahipara. The vehicle was located down a bank on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd by search and rescue staff yesterday afternoon. They were in the area making inquiries to locate the missing woman and the vehicle she was driving. A woman was found deceased inside the vehicle and the police serious crash unit is investigating.

Meet the candidates

People wanting to vote in the Northland Regional Council's Whangārei Urban seat byelection can meet the candidates at a public event next week. The byelection - expected to cost about $80,000 - was called after the seat was left vacant by the resignation of former Northland regional councillor John Bain late last year. The meet the candidates event will be held at Whangārei Central Baptist Church, from 7pm on February 4. The byelection candidates are Terry Archer, Stuart Bell, Chrichton Christie, Paul Dimery, Fiona Douglas, Kieran Powdrell, Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen and Charlotte Toner.

Driver arrested

A 19-year-old Kerikeri man has been arrested after an early morning crash in which alcohol is thought to have been a factor. The single-vehicle smash occurred on State Highway 10 near Kapiro garage about 7.30am on Friday. Police say the driver lost control, went into a ditch and rolled. He was not injured but was noncompliant and had to be arrested. Police also suspected he was intoxicated so he was processed for drink-driving. The results, and any charges, were not known at edition time yesterday. He is likely to appear in the Whangārei District Council today.

Rubbish collection normal

Northland Waste is advising Whangārei residents that there won't be any changes to the refuse and recycling collections following Northland Anniversary and Waitangi weekends. Households are being advised to make sure their wheelie bins are at the kerbside by 7am on collection day. For more information, call Northland Waste on 0800 499 246.

Youth perform Shakespeare

Northland Youth Theatre return for their much-anticipated annual performance of Shakespeare - this year alighting the Hātea Loop with the Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark. Hamlet is the tale of a young prince, and his descent into madness as he tries to uncover his father's murder. In his efforts to expose his stepfather, the newly crowned King of Denmark, he becomes responsible for the death of all that surrounds him. Each year, the traditional Shakespeare scripts are stripped down to reveal the essential storyline, making it an easy, fun watch for families. Audiences are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and a blanket to enjoy the evening in the sculpture park (next to the Riverbank Theatre) on the Hātea Loop. Shows are free and run from Monday February 1 to Thursday February 4 from 7pm-8.15pm.