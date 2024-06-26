Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Complex climate factors blamed for milky fish; investigation into arrest

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Whangārei’s Keith Andrew Holdings has been appointed the New Zealand general distributor for Daimler Truck AG, in what's a huge step for a humble family business, says the company's executive director Kurtis Andrews (inset).

Milky fish linked to warm waters

The milky-white flesh found in fish on Northland and Auckland’s east coast was likely caused by complex climate factors, according to an in-depth scientific report. Skinny snapper with mushy, white flesh instead of the usual translucent flesh were first noticed in August 2022. Fisheries New Zealand engaged the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) to research the affliction and found it was the result of a complex interplay of factors, including extended La Niña weather patterns and warmer waters causing lower production of phytoplankton and zooplankton, important food sources at the bottom of the food chain. Prevalence of the affliction appears to be declining, which supports the link, said Fisheries NZ director of science and information Simon Lawrence. The affliction was not linked to commercial fishing in general, nor bottom trawling specifically, with abundant snapper numbers contributing to the issue, he said. Fisheries NZ continues to investigate recent reports of sick snapper on the North Island’s west coast.

Police investigating

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland police officers fired a shot and how a wanted man was injured while being arrested yesterday. Police fired a single shot during the arrest of a suspect, who was subsequently injured after falling, police said. The man, 53, was arrested on a firearms offence in Awanui on Tuesday. Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said a shot was also discharged by the police and the circumstances were being investigated. After the man was located, he was taken into custody. The officers also recovered a firearm that had been in his possession.

Trucking success

Whangārei’s Keith Andrews Holdings is preparing to become the national headquarters for Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso trucks. The company has been appointed the New Zealand general distributor for the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, which sold over half a million trucks globally last year. From early 2025, Keith Andrews Holdings will be responsible for the import, distribution, sales and service of the trucks, working in with some South Island dealerships. The company first started in 1991 with five staff and a rented workshop in Whangārei. Executive director Kurtis Andrews took over after his father Keith passed away in 2019.

”This is an extremely proud moment for what is, at its heart, a Kiwi family business that grew from humble beginnings in Whangārei,” said Kurtis Andrews.

Free ‘first phones’ boxes

In a bid to help parents navigate conversations around smartphone safety, 2degrees Whangārei is offering free “first phones” boxes. The boxes are available for anyone to use on any network when giving a child a new or second-hand smartphone. Research conducted by 2degrees found 87% of parents were worried about what their children were viewing online and 28% of parents said their children had an unwanted experience online, typically cyberbullying. The boxes are available in stores across the country. There will also be an information hub for parents, carers and children online at www.goodtings.nz.

New clinic for Kerikeri

Canopy Imaging, formerly known as TRG Imaging, has opened its new clinic, Te Mauora, in Kerikeri. The clinic is the first stage of Canopy Imaging bringing comprehensive diagnostic imaging services to the Far North. It also introduces a unique MRI experience - the MRI machine is painted like a 1950s-era Kiwiana caravan. The Kiwiana caravan experience coupled with the state-of-the-art MRI was inspired by the district’s beaches and camping lifestyle, which are synonymous with the Far North, a spokesperson said. Te Mauora was gifted as a name by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia.

