Milky fish linked to warm waters
The milky-white flesh found in fish on Northland and Auckland’s east coast was likely caused by complex climate factors, according to an in-depth scientific report. Skinny snapper with mushy, white flesh instead of the usual translucent flesh were first noticed in August 2022. Fisheries New Zealand engaged the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) to research the affliction and found it was the result of a complex interplay of factors, including extended La Niña weather patterns and warmer waters causing lower production of phytoplankton and zooplankton, important food sources at the bottom of the food chain. Prevalence of the affliction appears to be declining, which supports the link, said Fisheries NZ director of science and information Simon Lawrence. The affliction was not linked to commercial fishing in general, nor bottom trawling specifically, with abundant snapper numbers contributing to the issue, he said. Fisheries NZ continues to investigate recent reports of sick snapper on the North Island’s west coast.
Police investigating
The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland police officers fired a shot and how a wanted man was injured while being arrested yesterday. Police fired a single shot during the arrest of a suspect, who was subsequently injured after falling, police said. The man, 53, was arrested on a firearms offence in Awanui on Tuesday. Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said a shot was also discharged by the police and the circumstances were being investigated. After the man was located, he was taken into custody. The officers also recovered a firearm that had been in his possession.
Trucking success