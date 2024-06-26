Whangārei’s Keith Andrews Holdings is preparing to become the national headquarters for Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso trucks. The company has been appointed the New Zealand general distributor for the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, which sold over half a million trucks globally last year. From early 2025, Keith Andrews Holdings will be responsible for the import, distribution, sales and service of the trucks, working in with some South Island dealerships. The company first started in 1991 with five staff and a rented workshop in Whangārei. Executive director Kurtis Andrews took over after his father Keith passed away in 2019.

”This is an extremely proud moment for what is, at its heart, a Kiwi family business that grew from humble beginnings in Whangārei,” said Kurtis Andrews.

Free ‘first phones’ boxes

In a bid to help parents navigate conversations around smartphone safety, 2degrees Whangārei is offering free “first phones” boxes. The boxes are available for anyone to use on any network when giving a child a new or second-hand smartphone. Research conducted by 2degrees found 87% of parents were worried about what their children were viewing online and 28% of parents said their children had an unwanted experience online, typically cyberbullying. The boxes are available in stores across the country. There will also be an information hub for parents, carers and children online at www.goodtings.nz.

New clinic for Kerikeri

Canopy Imaging, formerly known as TRG Imaging, has opened its new clinic, Te Mauora, in Kerikeri. The clinic is the first stage of Canopy Imaging bringing comprehensive diagnostic imaging services to the Far North. It also introduces a unique MRI experience - the MRI machine is painted like a 1950s-era Kiwiana caravan. The Kiwiana caravan experience coupled with the state-of-the-art MRI was inspired by the district’s beaches and camping lifestyle, which are synonymous with the Far North, a spokesperson said. Te Mauora was gifted as a name by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia.