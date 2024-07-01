Support for support workers
Grey Power is calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support workers. President Gayle Chambers said care and support workers provided many older New Zealanders with the support they need to live in dignity and to enjoy a rewarding, safe and sustainable quality of life. The work was historically undervalued because it was carried out predominantly by women and a pay equity settlement has been in train for two years. Grey Power is calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to follow in the footsteps of the previous National governments and commit to funding the pay equity settlement.
New Kiwis
Far North District Council held a citizenship ceremony for 45 people who recently became New Zealand citizens. The ceremony, at Memorial Hall in Kaikohe, was officiated by Far North Mayor Moko Tepania and was assisted by Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford. A crowd of around 60 whānau and friends attended to see loved ones complete their citizenship journey. The new citizens came from more than 20 countries, including England, Wales, France, India, South Africa, Columbia, America and Russia.
