Northland news in brief: Citizenship ceremony held for new Kiwis; Puanga on a Plate competition winners announced

3 mins to read
Far North Mayor/Kahika Moko Tepania with some of the 45 new Far North citizens sworn in at a ceremony in Kaikohe last week.

Support for support workers

Grey Power is calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support workers. President Gayle Chambers said care and support workers provided many older New Zealanders with the support they need to live in dignity and to enjoy a rewarding, safe and sustainable quality of life. The work was historically undervalued because it was carried out predominantly by women and a pay equity settlement has been in train for two years. Grey Power is calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to follow in the footsteps of the previous National governments and commit to funding the pay equity settlement.

New Kiwis

Far North District Council held a citizenship ceremony for 45 people who recently became New Zealand citizens. The ceremony, at Memorial Hall in Kaikohe, was officiated by Far North Mayor Moko Tepania and was assisted by Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford. A crowd of around 60 whānau and friends attended to see loved ones complete their citizenship journey. The new citizens came from more than 20 countries, including England, Wales, France, India, South Africa, Columbia, America and Russia.

Supreme winners

Matariki competition Puanga on a Plate supreme winners ended up being Craig Estick and Steve O’Shea from Aqua Restaurant and Bar. Judges Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa described the food and experience as outstanding. The 2024 People’s Choice winner was Astroboy. Both winners competed among seven local restaurants, however, Whangārei District Council said in a Facebook post that they hoped more would take part next year.

Infrastructure funding

Northland councils, iwi, businesses and community organisations with infrastructure projects that support regional priorities are invited to apply for funding from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), which opened yesterday. The RIF will drive regional productivity, prosperity and resilience by focusing on two key investment categories: resilience infrastructure to improve regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks, and enabling infrastructure to support growth by ensuring regions are well-connected and productive. In the Budget 2024, the Government announced the first projects to be funded through the RIF would be an initial $200 million for flood resilience infrastructure. For more information go to https://www.growregions.govt.nz/new-funding/regional-infrastructure-fund/

Relove Recycle Market

In desperate need of some winter warmers for your tamariki? Head along to the Relove Recycle Kids Market at 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington on Saturday, July 6 from 9.30am until 12.30pm. There you will find not only second-hand, gently used children’s clothing, but also coffee, home-baked treats and a sausage sizzle. Bring the kids along too as they will be entertained by a soft play area. Money raised from coffee will go to ReSport Charitable Trust.


