Matariki competition Puanga on a Plate supreme winners ended up being Craig Estick and Steve O’Shea from Aqua Restaurant and Bar. Judges Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa described the food and experience as outstanding. The 2024 People’s Choice winner was Astroboy. Both winners competed among seven local restaurants, however, Whangārei District Council said in a Facebook post that they hoped more would take part next year.

Infrastructure funding

Northland councils, iwi, businesses and community organisations with infrastructure projects that support regional priorities are invited to apply for funding from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), which opened yesterday. The RIF will drive regional productivity, prosperity and resilience by focusing on two key investment categories: resilience infrastructure to improve regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks, and enabling infrastructure to support growth by ensuring regions are well-connected and productive. In the Budget 2024, the Government announced the first projects to be funded through the RIF would be an initial $200 million for flood resilience infrastructure. For more information go to https://www.growregions.govt.nz/new-funding/regional-infrastructure-fund/

Relove Recycle Market

In desperate need of some winter warmers for your tamariki? Head along to the Relove Recycle Kids Market at 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington on Saturday, July 6 from 9.30am until 12.30pm. There you will find not only second-hand, gently used children’s clothing, but also coffee, home-baked treats and a sausage sizzle. Bring the kids along too as they will be entertained by a soft play area. Money raised from coffee will go to ReSport Charitable Trust.



