Northland news in brief: Event aims to inspire women in business; students’ recycled artwork

2 mins to read
Students from Tikipunga High School created the artwork titled Manawaroa, with artist Mike Paora using recycled timber. Photo / Supplied

Recycled art

Tikipunga High School last week celebrated the completion of a ‘creative in schools’ project which saw 22 students collaborate with artist Mike Paora to create an artwork entitled Manawaroa. The materials for the art were recycled from old discarded timber, setting the tone for a story of endurance, resilience and fortitude. Teacher Jenny Reid said she couldn’t be prouder of the students who exhibited passion and commitment for the project. The hope is that the artwork will be on display at Tikipunga High School for years to come, she said.

Kāinga Tupu Concert

The much-anticipated Kāinga Tupu Concert will be held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 20. Four-piece veteran rock band Te Aroha and teenage indie band Moberf will play a one-off gig called Kāinga Tupu (home-grown) at the centre from 7.30pm. The gig is presented by Riverhead Records. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for tickets and more information.

New date for Leading Ladies

A new date has been set for an inaugural business event aimed at inspiring and uplifting Northland women in business. The Leading Ladies Northland event was planned for June but has now been rescheduled for Friday, August 9. Organised by Tania McInnes from GBT Ventures and Kylie Springford from Cheers Wedding and Events, the event is themed ‘strengths of resilient women’. Speakers include former Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai, Rachel Skudder from Co. of Women/Remedy HR, Sandy Mamoli from Nomad8 and Kirsty Grant from the Marketing Wingman.

Reo Cafe

The Butter Factory will be hosting a Reo Cafe on July 10 from 6pm until 8pm. This is a great opportunity to network as well as learn Te Reo Māori over some kai. If you’re curious about the work Te Wānanga o Aotearoa do, head along and ask some questions for yourself and find out about courses. With only 40 spaces available, register through Eventfinda or at the event link on Facebook. Contact Karen Matthews: karen.matthews@twoa.ac.nz with any questions.

Monthly clean-up

Love Whangārei Monthly Clean-up were back at it again over the weekend, with 25 volunteers collecting rubbish from around Otangarei. About 360kg of rubbish and 20kg of recycling was collected. Of the items found, some interesting items included a shopping trolley, two bikes, a ventilation fan, car bumpers, a mattress and part of a swing set.

