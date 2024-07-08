Recycled art
Tikipunga High School last week celebrated the completion of a ‘creative in schools’ project which saw 22 students collaborate with artist Mike Paora to create an artwork entitled Manawaroa. The materials for the art were recycled from old discarded timber, setting the tone for a story of endurance, resilience and fortitude. Teacher Jenny Reid said she couldn’t be prouder of the students who exhibited passion and commitment for the project. The hope is that the artwork will be on display at Tikipunga High School for years to come, she said.
Kāinga Tupu Concert
The much-anticipated Kāinga Tupu Concert will be held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 20. Four-piece veteran rock band Te Aroha and teenage indie band Moberf will play a one-off gig called Kāinga Tupu (home-grown) at the centre from 7.30pm. The gig is presented by Riverhead Records. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for tickets and more information.
New date for Leading Ladies