A new date has been set for an inaugural business event aimed at inspiring and uplifting Northland women in business. The Leading Ladies Northland event was planned for June but has now been rescheduled for Friday, August 9. Organised by Tania McInnes from GBT Ventures and Kylie Springford from Cheers Wedding and Events, the event is themed ‘strengths of resilient women’. Speakers include former Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai, Rachel Skudder from Co. of Women/Remedy HR, Sandy Mamoli from Nomad8 and Kirsty Grant from the Marketing Wingman.

Reo Cafe

The Butter Factory will be hosting a Reo Cafe on July 10 from 6pm until 8pm. This is a great opportunity to network as well as learn Te Reo Māori over some kai. If you’re curious about the work Te Wānanga o Aotearoa do, head along and ask some questions for yourself and find out about courses. With only 40 spaces available, register through Eventfinda or at the event link on Facebook. Contact Karen Matthews: karen.matthews@twoa.ac.nz with any questions.

Monthly clean-up

Love Whangārei Monthly Clean-up were back at it again over the weekend, with 25 volunteers collecting rubbish from around Otangarei. About 360kg of rubbish and 20kg of recycling was collected. Of the items found, some interesting items included a shopping trolley, two bikes, a ventilation fan, car bumpers, a mattress and part of a swing set.