Northland news in brief: Bus terminal vandalised, river walk now open

Four days after it opened, the revamped Rose St bus terminal in Whangārei has been vandalised. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bus terminal vandalised

Four days after it opened, the revamped Rose St bus terminal in Whangārei has been vandalised. The terminal opened on Monday, July 25 and is believed to have had writing etched into it on Thursday, July 28. "Unfortunately, we've been made aware it has already been vandalised," Citylink Whangārei said. "If you see any act of vandalism or graffiti, please report it to one of the guards." Kenton Patterson, the security guard who first noticed the damage, added: "It is very disappointing. (The bus stop) is something that is beautiful for the town." The upgrade of the main bus terminal started in February and local company Ventia was contracted the $1.5m project by Whangārei District Council.

Robbery arrest

Police have arrested one person after a robbery on John St, Whangārei, on Thursday evening. "A person threatened staff members and left with a number of items of clothing," a police spokesperson said. "Police attended and arrested one person." A 42-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and shoplifting and was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court yesterday.

Endoscopy suite upgraded

The Kaitaia Hospital endoscopy suite upgrade has been completed after two years. Covid delayed some of the equipment supplies. Programme manager, Carolyn Jones, says staff is excited to have a fit-for-purpose facility with all the necessary equipment. People between 60-74 years old will be invited to do a bowel screening test every two years. Visit www.timetoscreen.nz/bowel-screening/, phone 0800 924 432, or talk to your GP or Māori health provider.

Edwards to be farewelled

Far North District Council will farewell one of its top managers, Darren Edwards, in September when he takes up a new role as chief executive of Kāpiti Coast District Council. Edwards has over 30 years' public sector experience in central and local government and was appointed general manager for strategic, planning and policy with FNDC in May last year. He will leave council on September 30 and take up his new position with the Kāpiti council in October.

River walk open

Waipu River Walk is now open following a three-year volunteer work creating a loop walkway along the banks of the Waipū River. The walk begins at Waihoihoi Park and follows the river around to Nova Scotia Dr where it connects with the existing footpath. By following the footpath back through the Waipū township to Waihoihoi Park, it will make a loop, taking about an hour to complete. Whangārei District Council allocated $100k for the community-led project in 2019.

Arts funding

The Government has opened a Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund for the recovery of New Zealand's arts and culture after Covid-19. The Ministry for Culture and Heritage will pay out $28 million between now and June next year. The fund replaces several planned funding rounds with a single application process. Expressions of interest must be submitted by September 7.

New officer

One officer from the latest group of police college graduates will be posted to Northland. The 76 recruits graduated on Thursday and at least one officer will be posted to each police district. Constable Kyle Merritt of the Northland district received an award for driver training and road policing practice.

Community help sought

Kaipara District Council staff ask the community to keep an eye out after a recent run of vandalism. The damage has been wide-ranging: At Selwyn Park contractors had to clean up and replace smashed lights, at Harding Park a toilet has been destroyed with the ceramic pan smashed. Fires have been lit in toilets in both Dargaville and Mangawhai recently. Graffiti has also been on the rise, with contractors being called out four or five times just in the last month to clean up offensive tagging. Council also had to remove the Selwyn Park shade sails after kids climbing on them irreversibly stretched the material and compromised the structure. KDC are able to redesign these to inhibit climbers so will have them back as soon as possible. Call 105 to report antisocial behaviour or illegal activity.