Iconic landmarks in Whangārei are turning pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. More than 80 landmarks, streets and prominent buildings across New Zealand will be lit up in pink to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ spread the message that breast cancer is most survivable with early detection. Participating in Whangārei this year are Matau ā Pohe Bridge, Victoria Canopy Bridge and Town Basin, Laurie Hill Park Tree and Whangārei Airport. The campaign also draws attention to the charity’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 18 and 19. Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz for more information.

Seniors and disability expo

International Day of the Older Person will be celebrated in Kaitāia next week with a Seniors and Disability Expo at Te Ahu. Age Concern Kaitāia and the Tiaho Trust have organised the expo on Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm. The expo will have information from a number of groups and organisations covering topics such as health and safety, budgeting, fitness and leisure, home support and other support services available.

Pakaraka crash

Police are thankful no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Pakaraka on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 10, about 7. 30am. An ambulance attended to one person who had been injured, but thankfully, not seriously, a police spokesperson said. There was some disruption to traffic at the intersection until the crashed vehicles could be towed.



