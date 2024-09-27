Football fundraiser
Kaitāia United Football Club has organised a fundraiser on Saturday for one of its former players who died from cancer earlier this year. Bradley Leslie died from melanoma in May while living in the South Island. The Bradley Leslie Memorial Game is on Saturday from 1pm at the Taipa fields. The game, to celebrate Leslie’s life, will be between past and present Kaitāia United players, with all money raised going to Far North Hospice. For more information ring Rhys on 0211610088.
Daylight saving begins
Northlanders will have an hour less in bed this weekend as daylight saving begins on Sunday morning. Daylight saving starts at 2am on Sunday, when the clocks go forward an hour to 3am. Daylight saving ends on April 6, 2025, when the clocks go back and hour at 3am. To coincide with daylight saving Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place. The sirens sound twice: at 10am for 10 minutes, and then at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. The outdoor tsunami sirens run from Te Hapua to Mangawhai and Ruawai in the west.
Pink landmarks