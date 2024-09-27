Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Bradley Leslie Memorial Game, daylight saving begins

A fundraising charity football game is being held on Saturday at Taipa in honour of former Kaitāia United FC player Bradley Leslie, who died from cancer earlier this year.

Football fundraiser

Kaitāia United Football Club has organised a fundraiser on Saturday for one of its former players who died from cancer earlier this year. Bradley Leslie died from melanoma in May while living in the South Island. The Bradley Leslie Memorial Game is on Saturday from 1pm at the Taipa fields. The game, to celebrate Leslie’s life, will be between past and present Kaitāia United players, with all money raised going to Far North Hospice. For more information ring Rhys on 0211610088.

Daylight saving begins

Northlanders will have an hour less in bed this weekend as daylight saving begins on Sunday morning. Daylight saving starts at 2am on Sunday, when the clocks go forward an hour to 3am. Daylight saving ends on April 6, 2025, when the clocks go back and hour at 3am. To coincide with daylight saving Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place. The sirens sound twice: at 10am for 10 minutes, and then at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. The outdoor tsunami sirens run from Te Hapua to Mangawhai and Ruawai in the west.

Pink landmarks

Iconic landmarks in Whangārei are turning pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. More than 80 landmarks, streets and prominent buildings across New Zealand will be lit up in pink to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ spread the message that breast cancer is most survivable with early detection. Participating in Whangārei this year are Matau ā Pohe Bridge, Victoria Canopy Bridge and Town Basin, Laurie Hill Park Tree and Whangārei Airport. The campaign also draws attention to the charity’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 18 and 19. Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz for more information.

Seniors and disability expo

International Day of the Older Person will be celebrated in Kaitāia next week with a Seniors and Disability Expo at Te Ahu. Age Concern Kaitāia and the Tiaho Trust have organised the expo on Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm. The expo will have information from a number of groups and organisations covering topics such as health and safety, budgeting, fitness and leisure, home support and other support services available.

Pakaraka crash

Police are thankful no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Pakaraka on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 10, about 7. 30am. An ambulance attended to one person who had been injured, but thankfully, not seriously, a police spokesperson said. There was some disruption to traffic at the intersection until the crashed vehicles could be towed.


