The body found on Ninety-Mile Beach on Sunday has been confirmed as the missing Ahipara diver.

The body found on Ninety-Mile Beach on Sunday has been confirmed as the missing Ahipara diver.

Police have released the name of the diver missing in Ahipara. He was 63-year-old Kerry Wayne Naicovi. Naicovi’s body was found on Ninety-Mile Beach at Matapia on Sunday. His burial took place on Thursday. Naicovi was remembered as a “tireless” and “hardworking” community man who will be greatly missed. Police said his death has been referred to the Coroner.

Housebus clicks with viewers

The Black Pig was a magnet for viewers on Trade Me last year. Photo / Trade Me

A housebus located in Taupo Bay in the Far North was the sixth-most-viewed motor vehicle listing on Trade Me in 2023. The Black Pig, owned by the Fitzpatrick family, is a converted, three-bed house bus. Its listing attracted 70,392 views on the popular marketplace website. The three most popular listings were a 2019 McLaren Senna GTR based in Auckland, a 2018 Ford GT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost in Christchurch, and 1959 Cadillac Series 62, again in Auckland.

Footbridge reopened

The Whananaki footbridge has reopened after a brief closure caused by significant structural damage to a supporting pile. The bridge was repaired by Fulton Hogan and Steve Bowling Contracting.

Roadworks ramping up

Travellers heading to Northland can expect to see an increase in roadworkers over summer, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says. Crews will be returning this week to multiple sites across the region to carry out annual maintenance work. On top of that, repairs to cyclone-damaged parts of the network are still ongoing, such as State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns and Mangamuka Gorge.

Bus it to the beach

Northland Regional Council has announced a new bus in the Far North that will help people get to local beaches. The bus runs between Kaitāia, Ahipara and Awanui every Saturday from until February 10. In Whangārei, beach buses run between Whangārei and Ocean Beach and Ruakākā Beach every Thursday until January 25. For timetables and fares head to www.buslink.co.nz

Boat facilities improved

Far North District Council has upgraded maritime facilities at Mangōnui’s Mill Bay and at Rangiputa on the Karikari Peninsula to make launching boats safer and easier along the Te Hiku coastline.

14yo girl Rawinia missing

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Rawinia, who was reported as missing. Police said on Friday that Rawinia was last seen in the Whangārei area on December 30 and that she could be in Northland or Tāmaki Makaurau. Police expressed concern for her safety given her age. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 231230/7537, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Film extras sought

A Netflix production being filmed partly in the Far North is looking for extras. Mum’s the word when it comes to the exact production, however, talent scouts have been searching for background actors for filming in Mangōnui on January 20.

Rare kākāriki sighting

A kākāriki, which means “small green parrot” in Māori, has reportedly been spotted in the trees on Kohinui Rd in Parua Bay, Whangārei Heads. Sightings of the native parrot are considered rare as their population on the mainland has dwindled. Kākāriki are basically bright green in colour but can be identified by the distinguishing coloured areas on the head.



