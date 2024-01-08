The body washed ashore on Ninety Mile Beach is believed to be of the male diver who went missing from the Ahipara area on December 23. Photo / Peter Jackson

The family of a diver missing in Ahipara for more than two weeks say their dad has returned home after a body was found on Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North.

Police said it was too early in their investigation to confirm a link between the missing diver and the person found washed ashore on Monday afternoon at Matapia. However, the diver’s family posted on social media indicating it was the 64-year-old missing since December 23.

Prior to the discovery, the man’s whānau said no one had lost hope of bringing him home.

Te Aupōuri spokesman Penetaui Kleskovic said the diver had been a “tireless” and “hardworking” community man whose service will be missed by all the families in the Far North.

“We were shocked when we first heard that he had gone missing but now are a bit relieved that his whānau can now grieve properly following the intensive search process they had to go through the past couple of weeks.”

He said the man was found by the police at the rohe of Te Aupōuri and a rāhui has been placed from Bluff to Scott’s Point but would be lifted on Sunday.

Kleskovic said the diver was best known by many as the Ngāti Kahu Sharks Rugby League Club manager, who “saved the community” by making the club a haven for young men.

“He ensured that sport was used to let them express themselves and create lifelong bonds on the way.”

Kleskovic extended aroha and condolences to the diver’s whānau on behalf of the iwi.

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones was a childhood friend of the diver. The pair met in the late ′60s during a rugby match.

Back then, J+B rugby - similar to modern-day nipper rugby - was a compulsory form of activity for young boys and occasionally the two friends would find themselves playing the sport after school.

“He was a naturally talented and a very fast rugby player,” Jones said.

He extended his sympathy for the grieving whānau of his friend’s family.

