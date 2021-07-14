Northland news in brief: Bird's nest starts a tractor fire; speed limits consultation in the Far North

Kaipara District Council has been awarded a grant to develop an arts, culture, and heritage strategy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaipara District Council has been awarded a grant from the Creative New Zealand Local Government Arts Fund to develop an arts, culture and heritage strategy. The strategy will be developed over the next year, supported by Creative Northland. Council chief executive Louise Miller said it would help build resilience and support recovery of local arts organisations affected by Covid-19. KDC is currently working with artists on the Mangawhai Wayfinding project, and for the Kaiwaka village. They hope the strategy will bring more structure and consistency to the council's approach.

Matches cancelled as tribute

The Tai Tokerau Rugby League has cancelled all matches this weekend after the death of player Michael Salase who collapsed while playing last weekend. He was playing for the Hikurangi Stags against the Pawarenga Broncos at Broadwood when he collapsed. His tangi was held yesterday. Matches resume next weekend.

New campuses open

Tertiary education provider NorthTec has opened two new campuses in Kerikeri and Kaitaia for Mid and Far North students who previously had to travel to Whangārei. Both campuses offer facilitated learning assistance for people studying the New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation. Available at levels 3 and 4, these programmes prepare learners for employment or higher-level studies. They can be used as a gateway onto degree programmes, with many learners upskilling themselves in preparation for undertaking, for example, the Bachelor of Nursing. Students also go on to study Social Services or Environmental Management, and some also go on to study teaching. Both hubs provide laptops and headphones, when required, and course workbooks.

Nest sparks blaze

A bird's nest is thought to have started a fire which wrecked a tractor near Kerikeri on Tuesday evening. Fire chief Les Wasson said the blaze started while the tractor was being used to mow a hay paddock on Wharau Rd about 5.30pm. The fire was extinguished before the brigade arrived. Wasson urged anyone who left a tractor in a field overnight to check birds hadn't made a nest on the engine before starting it.

Have a say on speed limits

The Far North District Council is taking its consultation on speed limits to community "gathering points" including schools. Sessions have been confirmed at Moerewa School on August 2 and Ahipara the next day, and may include Herekino. The Broadwood A&P Hall has been booked for August 4, a drop-in at Kohukohu Hall is planned, and Taumatamakuku Settlement has expressed interest. Options are also being discussed with Ahipara's Roma Marae and Otiria Marae, with more marae likely to be added to the list.