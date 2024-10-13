Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Battle of the Brains Challenge, new Women’s Development Officer for Northland Rugby League

nzme
2 mins to read
Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland Women’s Development Officer.

Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland Women’s Development Officer.

Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland Women’s Development Officer. The role has been created in response to the rapid growth of women’s rugby league in the region.Wharawhara-Phillips comes with a wealth of experience from her rugby union background, having formerly been involved with multiple Women’s/Girl’s representative campaigns across Northland rugby. She will be responsible for further advancing the women’s rugby league program.

Local council nominations

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling on potential council candidates to take the leap in 2025, with local body elections a year away. The next local body elections are on October 11, 2025. Candidate nominations open on July 4, 2025, closing on August 1. Today also marks the first date in this term that no by-elections can be triggered due to elected members resigning. Candidate resources can be found on the LGNZ website.

Cancer fundraiser

The Cancer Society is inviting Kiwis to challenge themselves to complete a marathon in November to support cancer patients. The Marathon in a Month fundraiser encourages people to cover at least 1.4km a day - running, walking, swimming or cycling - and raise sponsorship. Go to marathoninamonth.org.nz for more details.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Battle of the Brains Challenge

The Kauri Coast Lifecare is hosting its annual Battle of the Brains Challenge. The event involves many Northland Aged Care Facilities. The activity is designed to be inclusive and engaging, providing opportunities for people to keep their minds active, socialise and connect with other elderly people. The October 18 event is at the Light House Function Centre, Dargaville, at 1pm.

Call for volunteers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

St John Ambulance in Mangawhai is looking for community-minded volunteers keen to learn. The exciting and challenging work will require life-saving skills that can be developed through provided training. October 12 and 19 information sessions are 9am until 1pm at Mangawhai Tavern and school markets where current volunteers can answer any questions.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate