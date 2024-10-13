Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland Women’s Development Officer.

Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland Women’s Development Officer. The role has been created in response to the rapid growth of women’s rugby league in the region.Wharawhara-Phillips comes with a wealth of experience from her rugby union background, having formerly been involved with multiple Women’s/Girl’s representative campaigns across Northland rugby. She will be responsible for further advancing the women’s rugby league program.

Local council nominations

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling on potential council candidates to take the leap in 2025, with local body elections a year away. The next local body elections are on October 11, 2025. Candidate nominations open on July 4, 2025, closing on August 1. Today also marks the first date in this term that no by-elections can be triggered due to elected members resigning. Candidate resources can be found on the LGNZ website.

Cancer fundraiser

The Cancer Society is inviting Kiwis to challenge themselves to complete a marathon in November to support cancer patients. The Marathon in a Month fundraiser encourages people to cover at least 1.4km a day - running, walking, swimming or cycling - and raise sponsorship. Go to marathoninamonth.org.nz for more details.