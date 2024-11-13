xxxxxxxxx

A woman was shot in the leg while hunting possums near Donnellys Crossing in Kaipara on Monday night. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police inquiries were ongoing.

A 39-year-old woman was charged with dangerous driving following a two-vehicle crash in Raumanga on Monday. No one was injured.

A team of tertiary students is visiting Northland to promote rural health careers to high school students in a bid to improve staff shortages. They are trying to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua’s nationwide Rural Health Careers Programme.

Some Air New Zealand customers collecting their baggage from Whangārei Airport on Wednesday were given free groceries as part of a promotion to celebrate the launch of the airline’s new loyalty partnership with Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards. The giveaway took place at every domestic airport nationwide.

Victoria Canopy Bridge will shine purple on November 17 to acknowledge World Prematurity Day. It is one of many iconic New Zealand landmarks and buildings to join the international campaign that raises awareness about the 15 million babies born prematurely worldwide each year.

The $10.2 million in regional infrastructure funding announced for Waitangi Treaty Grounds will support major upgrades required to Te Whare Rūnanga, help cover the cost of roofing for Busby’s House and the original visitors’ centre, and a replacement Whare Waka to better protect Ngātokimatawhaorua, the world’s largest waka.



