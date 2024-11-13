Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Armed encounters in Whangārei; cancer centre celebrates 10 years

3 mins to read
Police have made an arrest after an alleged aggravated robbery last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man armed with a gun reportedly confronted someone in a Te Kamo carpark Tuesday morning. He fled from Three Mile Bush Rd and his vehicle was later found with a gun inside by police in Ōtangarei. No one was injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Auckland after carrying out an alleged aggravated burglary in Maungatāpere on Monday night. The man and an accomplice entered the property reportedly armed with a gun. Police say they threatened and assaulted one of the home’s occupants before stealing alcohol. They fled after someone arrived home.

The Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre is celebrating 10 years. The centre was built thanks to several local philanthropists, businesses and Project Promise – a fundraising campaign managed by the Northland Community Foundation. Outstanding community support led to $3 million being raised in less than four years, with then-Northland District Health Board funding the remaining $2m. The centre has since delivered more than 45,000 treatments for Northlanders.

A woman was shot in the leg while hunting possums near Donnellys Crossing in Kaipara on Monday night. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police inquiries were ongoing.

A 39-year-old woman was charged with dangerous driving following a two-vehicle crash in Raumanga on Monday. No one was injured.

A team of tertiary students is visiting Northland to promote rural health careers to high school students in a bid to improve staff shortages. They are trying to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua’s nationwide Rural Health Careers Programme.

Some Air New Zealand customers collecting their baggage from Whangārei Airport on Wednesday were given free groceries as part of a promotion to celebrate the launch of the airline’s new loyalty partnership with Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards. The giveaway took place at every domestic airport nationwide.

Victoria Canopy Bridge will shine purple on November 17 to acknowledge World Prematurity Day. It is one of many iconic New Zealand landmarks and buildings to join the international campaign that raises awareness about the 15 million babies born prematurely worldwide each year.

The $10.2 million in regional infrastructure funding announced for Waitangi Treaty Grounds will support major upgrades required to Te Whare Rūnanga, help cover the cost of roofing for Busby’s House and the original visitors’ centre, and a replacement Whare Waka to better protect Ngātokimatawhaorua, the world’s largest waka.


