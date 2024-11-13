A man armed with a gun reportedly confronted someone in a Te Kamo carpark Tuesday morning. He fled from Three Mile Bush Rd and his vehicle was later found with a gun inside by police in Ōtangarei. No one was injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Auckland after carrying out an alleged aggravated burglary in Maungatāpere on Monday night. The man and an accomplice entered the property reportedly armed with a gun. Police say they threatened and assaulted one of the home’s occupants before stealing alcohol. They fled after someone arrived home.
The Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre is celebrating 10 years. The centre was built thanks to several local philanthropists, businesses and Project Promise – a fundraising campaign managed by the Northland Community Foundation. Outstanding community support led to $3 million being raised in less than four years, with then-Northland District Health Board funding the remaining $2m. The centre has since delivered more than 45,000 treatments for Northlanders.