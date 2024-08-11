NZ Post’s latest stamp collection marks the 100th anniversary of the “Invincibles” rugby team who toured the UK, Ireland, France and Canada unbeaten in 1924.

NZ post is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the All Blacks 1924-25 rugby union tour of the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Canada with the release of stamps celebrating the team’s unbeaten record. The stamps were released last week and feature original black and white photos from the tour, sourced from the New Zealand Rugby Museum archives. A special limited-edition pack is available for collectors – which is accompanied with a booklet and commentary from Stephen Berg, the New Zealand Rugby Museum director. Orders and more information can be found on www.nzpost.co.nz.

Daffodil Day

Northland College will be hosting a Daffodil Day Breakfast later this month, in aid of the Cancer Society’s most iconic and much-loved fundraising campaign. The campaign allows for generous New Zealanders to donate to help cancer patients and their families obtain care and practical support. Northland College’s event will be hosted on August 30 at the college: email geraldine@northlandcollege.school.nz to book. Tickets are $25 and children under 13 are $1 per year of their age.

Art competition extended

The Far North District Council has extended the deadline for tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Young people can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of its libraries or service centres. Entries now close on August 19.