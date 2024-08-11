Advertisement
Updated

Northland news in brief: All Black’s Invincibles team collectible stamps, nominate an outstanding Northlander for NZer of the year

nzme
3 mins to read
NZ post is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the All Blacks 1924-25 rugby union tour of the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Canada with the release of stamps celebrating the team’s unbeaten record. The stamps were released last week and feature original black and white photos from the tour, sourced from the New Zealand Rugby Museum archives. A special limited-edition pack is available for collectors – which is accompanied with a booklet and commentary from Stephen Berg, the New Zealand Rugby Museum director. Orders and more information can be found on www.nzpost.co.nz.

Daffodil Day

Northland College will be hosting a Daffodil Day Breakfast later this month, in aid of the Cancer Society’s most iconic and much-loved fundraising campaign. The campaign allows for generous New Zealanders to donate to help cancer patients and their families obtain care and practical support. Northland College’s event will be hosted on August 30 at the college: email geraldine@northlandcollege.school.nz to book. Tickets are $25 and children under 13 are $1 per year of their age.

Art competition extended

The Far North District Council has extended the deadline for tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Young people can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of its libraries or service centres. Entries now close on August 19.

Hollie Smith on tour

After a sold out run in 2023 and a sold-out North Island run in 2024, Hollie is bringing her Bones performance to Awanui. Smith will perform at The Awanui Hotel on September 13 from 6pm. Smith’s musical journey has been one of authenticity and emotional depth, and this performance is no exception. Hollie invites her fans to join her on a musical voyage that feels as personal as spending an evening with her at the hotel. For tickets go to https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/25453/Hollie-Smith---The-Bones-II---Awanui.utr

NZer of the Year award

Northlanders can nominate outstanding locals for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards/ Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. These are the people making a positive impact in our country – particularly over the past 12 months. Our nation’s heroes, the future thinkers and those building a legacy. This is your chance to showcase them and their mahi to Aotearoa. Categories include New Zealander of the Year, Young New Zealander of the Year, Senior New Zealander of the Year, New Zealand Innovator of the Year, New Zealand Local Hero of the Year, New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year, Nominate a Duo, Group or Community for New Zealand Community of the Year. Kaitāia GP Dr Lance O’Sullivan was named Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year in 2014. For more details and to make a nomination go to https://nzawards.org.nz/nominate/



