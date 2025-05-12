The alternate motion Far North District Councillors approved to hold an independent investigation into its Sweetwater Aquifer project that has seen costs soar to an estimated $20 million.

In speaking to the motion Radich said he had concerns about the costs of the scheme and the processes used throughout. He said despite numerous requests he had yet to receive the full costs of the scheme so far.

Radich said and independent look into the project was needed and despite following the project closely over the past 13 years, he still did not know what had happened to make costs blow out and deadlines to be missed.

Figures given to him from council staff since 2021 ranged from $13.5 million to $18.9m, with three different figures - varying by almost $4m - provided just this year.

“Ratepayers have a right to know how much it cost,” Radich said. “I know a judicial review is expensive, but given the mess, what other option do I have? It’s so important to bring out the truth.”

‘‘I’m just seeking clarity,’’ he said.

A judicial review would cost tens of thousands of dollars - possibly as much as $100,000 - and would take much longer than the independent review.

Radich said over the years he had been given different figures on how much the project had costs, with some figures less than what he had been given in previous years, and he believed the costs had now exceeded $20 million.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford wanted assurances any review would be “absolutely independent” as she was unconvinced it would have sufficient integrity if it was carried out internally.

“We’re not looking to lay blame, but we need to understand what happened, so we don’t make the same mistakes going forward.”

Councillor Ann Court said she was concerned about the expense of a review, and the cumulative cost of the council’s ad hoc decisions.

“If this is just a ‘gotcha’ exercise, I don’t think it would be a useful spend of ratepayer money.”

However, if the review led to useful lessons, it could have merit, Court said.

Chief executive Guy Holroyd said a review could cost “tens and tens of thousands of dollars”. He wanted to gather the information internally, then have it audited by external experts.

The independent review would be done immediately and involve council staff gathering the relevant information and passing it on to the independent reviewers, which would include an accountant. The review would then be reported back to the council in July.

The council started the Sweetwaters project in 2011, with the scheme gathering pace after the 2020 drought that hit Northland. It was designed to provide clean drinking water for Kaitāia and surrounds and do away with the need to take water from the vulnerable Awanui River.

The situation got so bad that water tanks had to be placed in Kaitāia as the Awanui River ran extremely low during the drought.

But the project has been dogged with problems, and it has now soaked up more than $17 million of ratepayer money, with the council insiders saying the final cost is likely to top $20m, but the council denies it will reach that level. It missed two deadlines over the past two years, but water was finally delivered into the public water supply in February.

Last month Northland Age revealed that the council and contractor face potentially big fines if they are found guilty of illegally discharging more than 90 million litres of groundwater into the Sweetwater Wetland.

The council and Ventia are being prosecuted by the country’s top environmental watchdog - the Government’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Each defendant faces a charge each of illegally discharging abstracted groundwater within 100m of the Sweetwater Bore Wetland and two charges each of undertaking earthworks or vegetation clearance within a 10m setback from the same natural wetland. They have entered not guilty pleas to the representative charges - meaning they happened on more than one occasion - and the matter will be back before the court on June 13. The maximum penalties for the offences are a fine of no more than $600,000.