Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: AI-powered possum traps aid Predator Free Whangārei effort

nzme
3 mins to read

Traps equipped with artificial intelligence are helping control possums. Photo / Nga Manu

Traps equipped with artificial intelligence are helping control possums. Photo / Nga Manu

The war against possums has become more intelligent with the use of traps equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). Before triggering, the AT520-AI trap uses a camera and AI programme for species identification, ensuring they have attracted a possum and not a non-target species, such as a bird. Predator Free Whangārei has installed 75 of the traps in Whangārei Heads coastal farmland, killing 42 possums since early January.

Questions on corridor

People curious about the Northland Corridor will be able to have their questions answered at community information sessions on March 1 and March 8 at the Wellsford Community Centre from 10am until 2pm. Attendees will be able to hear more about progress on Ara Tūhono – Warkworth to Te Hana which is one of three new roads of national significance that will make up the 100km Northland Corridor from Warkworth to Whangārei.

Green funds

Northland charities, schools/kura, iwi and hapū are being invited to apply for a share of $50,000 in environmental funding from Air New Zealand. The Every Corner Project will donate $1 million nationwide to nature projects that help restore and regenerate the natural environment. Applications must be made online at airnz.co.nz/everycorner between February 27 and March 31.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Road rage case

A person was seriously injured in a road rage incident at Whangārei that spanned more than 13km. The motorist was hurt in an alleged assault at about 5.45pm on Monday. The incident was believed to have started on Crawford Crescent in Te Kamo and ended on Ngunguru Road. Two people were arrested and spoken to. Police believe more people may have been involved. Police want camera footage or information regarding sightings of a white Mitsubishi Triton with a canopy and a white Holden Rodeo 4x4 Ute. Information can be provided online or by calling 105 quoting file number 250224/9924, Operation Wick.

Victim named

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police have released the name of a man who died following a crash in the Far North. Evy James Busby, 31, of Auckland, died in a single-vehicle crash in Kaingaroa on Wednesday. Police were continuing to investigate the crash.

Sculptural seat

An award-winning sculptural seat featured in the New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects Tuia Pito Ora’s Te Nohonga Toru Seat Design Challenge has been added to the Town Basin. Pōkare was created by Council Landscape Architect Ryan Peralta and William Chrisp from Bespoke Landscape Architects. Peralta, Chrisp and friends sacrificed their weekends for two months to sand and prime 72 plywood panels, then give them two coats each of one of four paint colours.



Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate