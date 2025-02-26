Traps equipped with artificial intelligence are helping control possums. Photo / Nga Manu

The war against possums has become more intelligent with the use of traps equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). Before triggering, the AT520-AI trap uses a camera and AI programme for species identification, ensuring they have attracted a possum and not a non-target species, such as a bird. Predator Free Whangārei has installed 75 of the traps in Whangārei Heads coastal farmland, killing 42 possums since early January.

Questions on corridor

People curious about the Northland Corridor will be able to have their questions answered at community information sessions on March 1 and March 8 at the Wellsford Community Centre from 10am until 2pm. Attendees will be able to hear more about progress on Ara Tūhono – Warkworth to Te Hana which is one of three new roads of national significance that will make up the 100km Northland Corridor from Warkworth to Whangārei.

Green funds

Northland charities, schools/kura, iwi and hapū are being invited to apply for a share of $50,000 in environmental funding from Air New Zealand. The Every Corner Project will donate $1 million nationwide to nature projects that help restore and regenerate the natural environment. Applications must be made online at airnz.co.nz/everycorner between February 27 and March 31.