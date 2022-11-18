A stolen truck and trailer campervan discovered at one of the Northland properties police searched on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Northland police arrested a man and recovered $800,000 worth of stolen property on Tuesday as part of Operation Cobalt. The Far North Organised Crime Unit and CIB executed three search warrants in Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Waimate North. A tractor, Audi RS6 and a truck and trailer campervan were found, as well as stolen tools and agricultural equipment. Chemicals and equipment for making methamphetamine were also discovered. A 35-year-old Waimate North man was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday, facing 26 charges including burglary, theft and receiving.

Injured in house fire

Two people were moderately injured in a house fire in Tautoro on Thursday night. Fire and Emergency NZ responded to the blaze on Mangakahia Rd, 8km south of Kaikohe, around 7pm. The house was already fully involved in fire and collapsing when crews arrived, Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said. Two males received moderate burns, Hutchinson said, and they were helped out of the home by another person before fire crews arrived. Three fire appliances attended the blaze, two from Kaikohe and a tanker from Kawakawa. A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded and two patients with moderate injuries were transported to Bay of Islands Hospital. Fire investigator Gary Beer said the fire was under investigation. The person who rescued the pair from the burning house was a neighbour, he said, and the injured pair were father and son. Beer said it was important to have an escape plan in case of a fire and to ensure smoke alarms were working.

Tūtūkaka Dog Show

Canine lovers can enjoy a day out and celebrate our four-legged friends at the Tūtūkaka Dog Show this weekend. There will be fun events for everyone as well as ribbons and prizes up for grabs. Please bring cash for the koha entry - all proceeds go to the Ngunguru Mahinga Kai community gardens. Dogs must be leashed and rubbish bins will be provided at the event located Shoebridge Reserve, Ngunguru. Enter the event in person on Sunday by 1.30pm or register at: https://forms.gle/CtqZxxVB6oKxFn259. Any other questions email tutukakadogs@gmail.com

Drugs, firearm seized

Firearms and drugs are being removed from the community as part of Operation Cobalt in Northland. Earlier this month, police executed a search warrant in Kaitāia following information received that methamphetamine and cannabis were being dealt from the address. Several charges have been laid, following the discovery of more than 50gm of methamphetamine, as well as a significant amount of cannabis, LSD tabs, and MDMA. A 14-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and more than $15,000 of cash was also located at the address. Those charged appeared in the Kaitāia District Court. Police say this was an example of information from the public helping hold people to account for their illegal actions. Anyone can provide information to police by phoning 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Twilight markets

The Tūtūkākā Twilight Markets are on today. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their own cutlery and cups to reduce waste. Free admission and all ages welcome. The event will take place at the Tūtūkākā green from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Discover great gardens

Whangārei Garden Discovery takes place today, and tomorrow from 9am to 1pm. There are 17 gardens to explore in areas across Whangārei including Onerahi, Parua Bay and Maunu. Tickets are $35 and available at Mitre 10 Mega Whangārei, and Whangārei Quarry Gardens. It is recommended that visitors bring cash for plants, crafts and food sales at tour gardens.