Northland news briefs: Free Tamariki Day, Funky Fish is back

Anna, of Frozen fame, is one of the Disney princesses who will be performing in Russell on Saturday. Photo / Kasia Crawford

Tamariki Day packed with events

Hundreds of kids are expected at a free Tamariki Day in Russell on Saturday featuring a bevy of Disney princesses, a top kapa haka group, bouncy castles and much more. The event will run from 10am-3pm in the grounds of Pompallier Mission on the Russell waterfront. Acting property lead Kirsty Hofstetter said the event, now in its second year, had been scheduled for March but was postponed due to Covid-19 alert level changes. The free whānau-focused event would offer entertainment, face painting, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, an enchanted lawn packed with games, a whānau tent, fire engine and ambulance tours, heritage tours, a native bird walk and a Covid awareness ''scan-venger'' hunt. Entertainment would be provided by the Auckland-based Disney Princesses, Russell Ukulele Orchestra, Bella a Capella and Bay of Islands College kapa haka group Te Roopu o Peowhairangi, as well as roaming superheroes teaching various superpower tricks. Hofstetter said more than 100 children attended last year and she expected many more this time. The event is run by Heritage New Zealand and Project Island Song with funding from the Far North District Council and local business sponsors.

Funky Fish on a fun day

The popular Funky Fish – Fishing and Diving Competition will be held this weekend. The well-established community family fun event is the major fundraiser for Whangārei Heads School and Community Library. The fishing contest begins on Saturday from 3pm with weigh-in closing on Sunday at 2.30pm. The Taurikura-based family fun day is Sunday from 11am-7pm with a fresh fish auction and prize giving from 3pm. There will also be live music, stalls, fresh food, a licensed bar, kids' entertainment and activities.

For further information, go to: funkyfishing.co.nz.

Injured motorcyclist airlifted

A seriously injured motorcyclist was flown to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Thursday morning after colliding with a car in the Far North. St John paramedics and a Northland Rescue Helicopter rushed to the scene of the crash on State Highway 10 near Coopers Beach about 9am where a person was found to be in a serious condition. A police spokesman said officers were taking statements from witnesses and no other information was available as to the cause of the crash.



Brigade attends burnoff

The Kaitaia Fire Brigade dispatched three appliances to a burnoff that got out of control in Unahi Rd, Awanui, just after noon on Tuesday. The blaze was threatening a house when the alarm was raised, but one appliance returned to the station 20 minutes later, the crew saying the others were still there but the crisis was over.

