“It’s the only way we can keep her memory alive.

“A lot of mums come here [to the cafe] on that day or message me saying they’ve lost a baby.

“Even elderly women will come in and say 50 years ago, it happened to them – because back then it wasn’t even talked about.”

November 10 marked 12 years since McIntyre’s first daughter was “born sleeping”.

Searching for support, she connected with Rotorua mum Ashleigh Morris, who had lost her baby girl around the same time.

The pair became friends through social media group Sands New Zealand, a network of parent-run, non-profit groups supporting families who have experienced the death of a baby.

Morris went on to establish Pixie Dreams Casting, a voluntary service casting the hands and feet of babies that have passed away as keepsakes for their parents.

Morris said McIntyre’s annual donations are amazing.

“It keeps me afloat.

“Anthea is extremely generous.

“Her donations supply the casts for a whole year. They make a difference in so many people’s lives.”

McIntyre was 37 weeks pregnant when her baby Meika stopped kicking. She went to Whangārei Hospital for a scan and staff couldn’t find a heartbeat.

McIntyre, whose son was 12 when Meika was born, now has two daughters, aged 11 and 8.

Anthea’s tattoo of her baby’s handprint is one way she keeps Meika's memory alive. Photo / Jenny Ling

She said collecting donations for a good cause celebrated Meika and people remembered the daughter she had but couldn’t keep.

“I love that people can come to the cafe and honour and remember their babies.

“I feel blessed to have the space to offer that. If I can help just one bereaved parent, it will make me so happy.

“It’s a really hard day, but in other ways I feel fortunate I have this place and I can give back.”

Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora is working on a new care pathway for families grieving the loss of pregnancies and deaths of neonatal babies following research that shows care has been “largely inadequate”.

The Perinatal Bereavement Care Pathway aims to create a standardised, “high-quality” approach to support bereaved whānau.

McIntyre said though support for parents who have lost their babies has progressed, it was a “taboo subject” for a long time.

Apart from Sands New Zealand, Baby Loss Awareness Week is held each year from October 9 to 15 to help break the silence of infant loss in Aotearoa.

There is also the Butterfly Room, used by women who lose a baby and their families, which opened as part of Whangārei Hospital’s new maternity unit in 2016.

Talking about it also helps, she said.

“The hardest thing for [people] like us is that you feel not a lot of people want to hear about it.

“Because you haven’t got stories to share or memories to tell.

“That’s why it’s such a lonely grief.

“I’m forever grateful for her [Meika], and I wouldn’t change anything because she made me who I am.”

WHERE TO GET HELP

Miscarriage Support miscarriagesupport.org.nz/who-we-are/ Phone: Sands NZ (0508) 72 63 72

Baby Loss NZ babyloss.co.nz/new/ Phone: 0800 726 374

Miscarriage Matters NZ miscarriagematters.org.nz/

Sands NZ sands.org.nz/

Whetūrangitia wheturangitia.services.govt.nz/miscarriage/support-resources

Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa pada.nz/babyloss/ Phone: 04 461 6318

Care for Families NZ facebook.com/Careforfamilies Phone: 021 230 6965

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.