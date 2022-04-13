The Butter Factory owner Luke Revell said the loosening of the red restrictions a few weeks ago had a greater impact than the new orange restrictions will. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After 130 days in red, Northland will finally move to the orange traffic light setting in time for the Easter long weekend.

Yesterday the Government announced the entire country would move to the less restrictive orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm that same day.

For many Northlanders, the celebration would be tinged with hesitancy after the region's first foray into orange lasted a meagre 72 hours.

Northland moved into orange on January 20, only to be swept back into red along with the rest of the country three days later after nine cases in the Nelson/Marlborough region were confirmed as the Omicron variant.

The region has spent the longest time under the red light setting compared to anywhere else in the country.

The newly-announced traffic light changes, as outlined yesterday by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, significantly relaxed the rules for hospitality.

"Under orange, there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, so bars, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again," Hipkins said.

While mask rules have been removed for hospitality and outdoors, they are still required in retail stores, supermarkets, public transport and healthcare venues.



Hipkins said the changes come after "positive improvements in the overall trajectory" of Covid-19, including the ongoing decline in the seven-day average for cases.

Duke of Marlborough co-owner Riki Kinnaird described the move to orange as "a really great step in the right direction".

The Duke of Marlborough in Russell, where loosened restrictions mean customers will no longer have to wear masks and social distance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He said his hotel, restaurant, and function venue was getting closer to being "back to normal".

"Everyone's a little bit anxious through Covid and mentally tired and this just helps put a spring in the step to keep moving forward.

"We can actually put tables back into the right places, and people can go to the bar and buy a drink, that table service and all of that separation goes and people can mingle and actually be human again."

Despite the removal of capacity limits, Kinnaird said he doubted he would see a large increase in revenue but he was happy to be heading in a less restricted direction.

"Trade wise, we're not expecting a big hit or anything, but it will help make everyone just a bit more relaxed and happier."

Like many businesses in Northland, the Duke relies on tourism and travellers during the summer months to get through the quieter winter months.

But with Northland remaining in red all summer, time to save has quickly passed.

"It's still going to be tough though because as we move forward there are lots of steps to get to next summer.

"We're expecting trade to drop with winter, we're struggling to find staff so this isn't a magic wand. It's just one of the steps that need to happen to get back to normality."

Butter Factory owner Luke Revell said the orange settings wouldn't change a lot for his Whangārei restaurant/bar.

"Basically the only difference for us is that people don't have to wear masks inside... and people can order up at the bar."

Revell said enforcing mask-wearing took up "quite a bit of time" for his staff so it was good to have another restriction off their plate.

Most of Butter Factory's action and nightlife happens outside where restrictions had already been loosened, Revell said.

Still, he was looking forward to seeing his fellow bars flourish again.

"For other bars, it will make a huge difference, they can start operating as indoor nightclubs where you can cram in as many people as you want indoors."

All of New Zealand moved to the traffic light Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on December 2 last year.

Hipkins said the Government will review the Covid-19 Protection framework again in mid-May.